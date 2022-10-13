With the film currently in production in the UK, the cast for director David Ayer's newest movie, The Beekeeper, grows more significant as several prominent actors have joined Jason Statham (The Transporter) in the upcoming action flick, according to Deadline.

Oscar-winning actor Jeremy Irons joins the film's cast in an undisclosed role alongside Emmy Raver-Lampman, best known for her role as Allison Hargreeves in Netflix's The Umbrella Academy. Bobby Naderi (Under the Shadow) also joins the film with Josh Hutcherson, widely recognized for his role as Peeta Mellark in The Hunger Games franchise. There is currently no additional information about the roles the actors will play, but more details are likely to be revealed as the film progresses into production. Ayer, who directed hit films such as Fury and Suicide Squad, helms the project. Kurt Wimmer, who previously wrote and directed Equilibrium, pens the film's screenplay. MGM will distribute the film, which is produced under Miramax.

Little information is known about the film, with its plot details kept under wraps. However, according to the film's logline via Deadline, the movie will center on one man's path to vengeance after he is revealed to be a former operative of a powerful and secret organization known as the 'Beekeepers.' With a thrilling premise alongside a talented cast and an experienced director at the helm, The Beekeeper is shaping up to be a fun and action-packed film for audiences when it eventually releases.

Irons previously won the Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role in 1991 due to his performance in Reversal of Fortune. With a long career in the industry, Irons has played several notable roles, including lending his voice to Scar in The Lion King and Batman's butler Alfred in Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. Alongside The Beekeeper's eventual release, Irons is also set to appear in Cello, an upcoming horror film, with Tobin Bell (Saw). Outside The Umbrella Academy, other credits for Raver-Lampman include voicing Molly Tillerman in the animated series Central Park and the Liam Neeson starring action film Blacklight.

For Hutcherson, recent credits include Across the River and into the Trees from director Paula Ortiz and Future Man, a comedic television series. The actor will also appear in 57 Seconds, a science fiction thriller by director Rusty Cundieff. For Naderi, credits include Netflix's Bright, also directed by Ayer, and Netflix's Black Summer, a streaming series. He will also appear in The Idol, an upcoming television series alongside How I Got There, an action thriller, and Dotty & Soul, a comedy film directed by Adam Saunders.

With the film still in production, no official release date for The Beekeeper has been set yet. Check out Collider's interview with Irons about his roles in House of Gucci, The Lion King, and Watchmen below.