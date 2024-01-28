The Big Picture This weekend's domestic box office was lackluster, with no new releases and only around $60 million in total revenue.

The Beekeeper and Mean Girls were in a close race for the number one spot, but The Beekeeper had better audience reception and showed stronger legs.

Wonka held on to the third spot, grossing $5.9 million and bringing its total to $195 million, on its way to reaching $200 million domestically.

With no new releases this weekend, and no holiday period blockbusters such as Avatar: The Way of Water to keep things swimming along, the domestic box office is in the doldrums, generating around $60 million in total. Each spot on the top five list was claimed by last week’s holdovers, with Paramount’s Mean Girls and MGM’s The Beekeeper fighting a closely contested race for the number one position. But after narrowly edging out director David Ayer’s action film on Friday, the musical is estimated to have slipped to second place.

The Beekeeper kept buzzing with $7.4 million this weekend, while Mean Girls generated $7.3 million. Both movies debuted alongside each other earlier this month, but somewhat surprisingly, The Beekeeper has shown stronger legs thanks to better audience reception. Meanwhile, Paramount’s marketing decision to downplay the fact that Mean Girls is a musical seems to have soured crowds. The movie grossed $28 million in weekend one, followed by $11 million in weekend two, and has now passed $60 million in domestic revenue. The Beekeeper, on the other hand, generated $16 million in its first weekend and $8.6 million in its second, and has now made over $40 million domestically. The drops have been smaller for the action film starring Jason Statham, which is fast approaching the $100 million milestone globally.

Holdover mega-hit Wonka held on to the third spot for the third weekend in a row, grossing an estimated $5.9 million this weekend — its seventh — and taking its running total to a spectacular $195 million. The prequel film to Roald Dahl’s “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” starring Timothée Chalamet and directed by Paul King, will pass the $200 million mark domestically some time next week. This weekend, the film should also come within touching distance of the $550 million milestone worldwide.

Several Films Got Bumps After the Oscar Nominations

Universal’s sleeper hit Migration reported a minimal 8% drop from last weekend, adding $5.1 million to its tally. The original animated film has now passed the coveted $100 million milestone domestically, and is also passing the $200 million mark worldwide. Sony’s romantic comedy Anyone But You, on the other hand, grossed an estimated $4.8 million this weekend, taking its running domestic total past the $70 million mark and overtaking 2022’s Ticket to Paradise. Starring Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell, the film has emerged as a real word-of-mouth hit, having recently passed the $100 million milestone globally.

Landing just outside the top five in its first weekend of release is the Bollywood action film Fighter, which grossed $3.5 million from just 662 theaters. Elsewhere, Poor Things, American Fiction, The Zone of Interest and Godzilla Minus One all expanded their theatrical footprints following a successful performance at last week’s Oscars nominations. As did last summer’s blockbusters Barbie and Oppenheimer, which grossed $170,000 and $1.1 million, respectively, as per Deadline. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.