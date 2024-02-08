The Big Picture Jason Statham's film, The Beekeeper, is on track to become his highest-grossing solo film, already reaching $50 million domestically and $123.6 million worldwide.

The film received positive reviews and a 71% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics praising Statham and director David Ayer for delivering an exciting action movie.

The Beekeeper follows the story of a former operative who seeks justice and uncovers a conspiracy within a secret organization called The Beekeepers, while protecting their hive.

Jason Statham is practically guaranteed to have The Beekeeper become the highest-grossing solo film of his career after the movie passed the $50 million mark at the domestic box office on Tuesday. Following a gross of $639,000 from 3,277 locations, the total domestic tally now stands at $50.47 million. Combined with the international gross gathered at the weekend, the film's estimated worldwide gross now sits at $123.6 million, agonisingly close to the worldwide earnings of another Statham action flick, Mechanic: Resurrection which earned $125.7 million.

The film was directed by David Ayer, and clearly the duo enjoyed their time together as they've already agreed a deal to collaborate again — they're going to reunite for a new action film called Levon’s Trade. For Ayer, The Beekeeper is a return to form after the drama of Suicide Squad, followed by mixed reception for his follow-up films, Bright and The Tax Collector.

Reviews for The Beekeeper have been strong across the board, particularly given its release in what is typically considered the January dumping grounds for films studios don't have much faith in. The film earned a 71% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, and a B+ CinemaScore from opening day audiences. In his positive review, Collider’s Nate Richard praised the movie for delivering more than the sum of its parts, stating, “Jason Statham and David Ayer more than deliver on this action premise, making for one of the most wild mainstream action movies to hit the big screen in a while.”

What is 'The Beekeeper' About?

The Beekeeper centers on Statham's character, Adam Clay, a quiet man who works as a beekeeper in more ways than one. Adam manages beehives, the society and structure of which he has the utmost respect for, while working in a barn near Mrs. Parker (Phylicia Rashad) whose bees he tends to in order to help restore her land. However, when Mrs. Parker is scammed out of all of her money by vile cold callers, Adam — a former operative – uses his role in a secret organisation called The Beekeepers to bring justice down on a company tied to Mrs. Parker's death. As he does, he discovers just how high up the chain this conspiracy goes, while upholding The Beekeepers' goal of protecting their hive.

The Beekeeper is playing in theaters now. Stay tuned to Collider for further updates.