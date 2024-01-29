The Big Picture The Beekeeper has become a surprise hit, grossing over $100 million worldwide in just 17 days of release.

The film is the top-grossing film of the year, surpassing Mean Girls and Night Swim.

Director David Ayer and star Jason Statham are already planning their next action film together, titled Levon's Trade.

Director David Ayer’s surprise hit, The Beekeeper, had another strong weekend at the box office. The action film usurped Mean Girls’ throne domestically, and passed a major milestone worldwide. A revenge movie that revolves around a clandestine organization, The Beekeeper debuted to strong critical and commercial reception earlier this month, and has displayed remarkably solid holds in the days since.

This weekend, the film grossed $7.4 million domestically, claiming the number-one spot in its third attempt. In international markets, the film grossed around $18 million this past week. The Beekeeper’s running domestic total after 17 days of release stands at $42 million, while its overseas haul just passed the $60 million mark. As of this weekend, the film is a proud member of the $100 million club globally, with its biggest international markets being China ($13 million), where Statham is a considerable presence, followed by Australia ($2.7 million), the U.K. ($2.6 million) and Mexico ($2.3 million).

The Beekeeper trailed Bollywood’s Fighter and the word-of-mouth hit Anyone But You on the global chart this weekend, but remains the year’s top-grossing film, ahead of Mean Girls ($83 million) and Night Swim ($41 million). The Beekeeper has now also overtaken star Jason Statham’s 2021 action offering, the hyper-violent Wrath of Man. Directed by his longtime partner-in-crime, Guy Ritchie, Wrath of Man grossed $104 million globally. Statham’s more recent run, however, has been hit or miss.

Could 'The Beekeeper' Spawn a New Franchise?

Close

Last year, he reunited with Ritchie for the caper film Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre, which turned out to be one of his least successful films, grossing just $6.5 million domestically. He followed it up with the smash hit Meg 2: The Trench, which grossed nearly $400 million globally, and Expend4bles, which tanked with around $50 million worldwide. Statham has already set up a hot package with Ayer; they’ll reunite for a new action film titled Levon’s Trade. For the filmmaker, The Beekeeper might be the hit that he so desperately needed after the knock that his career took following Suicide Squad’s poor reception and behind-the-scenes drama. Destined for prestige following the success of End of Watch and Fury, Ayer hasn’t had a wide theatrical release since 2016's Suicide Squad — he followed it up with the Netflix film Bright, and the barely seen crime drama The Tax Collector.

Reviews for The Beekeeper have been surprisingly enthusiastic, considering its strong January movie vibes. The film earned a 71% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, and a B+ CinemaScore from opening day audiences. In his positive review, Collider’s Nate Richard wrote, “Jason Statham and David Ayer more than deliver on this action premise, making for one of the most wild mainstream action movies to hit the big screen in a while.”

You can watch The Beekeeper in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

Find Tickets Now