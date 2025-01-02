Jason Statham only featured in one movie all of last year, The Beekeeper, which earned over $150 million at the worldwide box office before being added to Prime Video in early July. To no one’s surprise, the film made a quick run to the top of Prime Video charts and stayed there for much of the second half of the year, before fading out to newer projects as 2024 came to a close. To open 2025, The Beekeeper has returned to Prime Video charts, sitting at #9 at the time of writing, according to FlixPatrol. In addition to Statham, the film also stars Josh Hutcherson and Jeremy Irons, and it earned a respectable score of 71% from critics and a “verified hot” rating of 94% from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

Kurt Wimmer wrote the script for The Beekeeper, and David Ayer directed the film. Wimmer worked with Statham the year before The Beekeeper on The Expendables 4, another action flick that has been charting on Starz lately. He also wrote the script for Law Abiding Citizen, the 2009 crime thriller starring Gerard Butler and Jamie Foxx, and he penned Equilibrium, the 2002 dystopian sci-fi thriller starring Christian Bale and Sean Bean. Ayer is best known for his work on Suicide Squad, the 2016 DCEU film that was later rebooted by James Gunn and dubbed The Suicide Squad, and he also is famous for his work on End of Watch, the 2012 police procedural starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Michael Peña. Ayer also worked with Will Smith in 2017 on Bright, the fantasy action thriller that also stars Joel Edgerton and Noomi Rapace.

Jason Statham and David Ayer Will Reunite in a Few Months

Ayer has next been tapped to direct A Working Man, previously titled Levon’s Trade, the upcoming action thriller starring Jason Statham alongside David Harbour and Michael Peña. A Working Man follows Levon Cade (Statham), a man who left his profession behind to work in construction and be a good father to his daughter. However, when a young girl in town goes missing, Levon Cade is the only one they can count on to bring him home, and he has to venture back into the world that made him a living legend. The film will hit theaters on March 28.

Stay tuned to Collider for more streaming updates and watch The Beekeeper on Prime Video.

WATCH ON PRIME VIDEO