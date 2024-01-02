The Big Picture The Beekeeper is an upcoming action movie starring Jason Statham as Mr. Clay, a former operative seeking vengeance against a company tied to a woman's death.

The movie follows Mr. Clay's mission to expose and bring down the company while upholding The Beekeepers' goal of protecting their hive.

Collider is offering an exclusive early screening of The Beekeeper on January 4, followed by a Q&A session with director David Ayer.

The new year is starting off on a vengeance-fueled note with Miramax and Amazon MGM Studios' upcoming feature The Beekeeper. The action movie stars Jason Statham doing what he does best in an action role that follows his character as he fights to expose and bring down a major company after a difficult loss. Ahead of the movie's theatrical release on January 12, Collider is excited to exclusively debut a new clip.

The Beekeeper centers on a man known as Mr. Clay (Statham), who works as a beekeeper in more ways than one. In a literal sense, Mr. Clay cares for bees, eventually forming a bond with a woman named Mrs. Parker (Phylicia Rashad) whose bees he tends to in order to help restore her land. However, after her untimely death, Mr. Clay — a former operative – uses his role in a secret organization called The Beekeepers to seek vengeance on a company tied to Mrs. Parker's death. As he does, he uncovers more and more about the operation while upholding The Beekeepers' goal of protecting their hive.

The new clip centers on Mr. Clay as he pours gasoline over several computers, belonging to what is presumably one of his organization's targets — and potentially the one he's specifically after. As he does, one of the employees confronts Mr. Clay, talking a big game and demanding security stop him. Of course, the security is no match for Jason Statham, who swiftly takes them out and renders the other man speechless and terrified. However, Mr. Clay doesn't hurt him just yet.

You Can Watch 'The Beekeeper' Early

Though The Beekeeper's wide release isn't until January 12, Collider is giving audiences an opportunity to watch the feature early. On Thursday, January 4, we are kicking off our 2024 screenings with The Beekeeper, teaming up with IMAX and Amazon MGM Studios for the early showing. The screening will take place at AMC The Grove in Los Angeles at 7 p.m. Following the screening, Collider Editor-in-Chief Steve Weintraub will host a Q&A with Beekeeper director David Ayer.

The Beekeeper was directed by Ayer (Suicide Squad) from a screenplay by Kurt Wimmer (Expend4bles). Both produced the feature, alongside Statham, Bill Block, and Chris Long. Executive producers are Andrew Golov, Thom Zadra, and Mark Birmingham. Miramax, Punch Palace Productions, and Cedar Park produced. Additional cast includes Emmy Raver-Lampman (The Umbrella Academy), Josh Hutcherson (Five Nights at Freddy's), Minnie Driver (Chevalier), Jeremy Irons (The Flash), and Bobby Naderi (How I Got There).

The Beekeeper releases January 12 in theaters. Watch the exclusive clip below: