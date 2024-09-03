One of the titans of the action movie industry has a more recent flick that has stumbled into profound streaming success. The Beekeeper, which stars Jason Statham, Emmy Raver-Lampan, and Bobby Naderi, has been in the top 10 on Prime Video since premiering on the platform in July. The film follows Adam Clay (Statham) who is on the hunt for revenge after a kind-hearted landlady takes her own life after falling victim to a phishing scam. In addition to Statham, Raver-Lampan, and Naderi, The Beekeeper also stars Josh Hutcherson, Jeremy Irons, and David Witts, and currently sits at a solid score of 71% from critics and a impressive rating of 92% from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

The Beekeeper was written by Kurt Wimmer, who is best known for his work writing iconic action movies such as Equilibrium, the 2002 dystopian sci-fi flick starring Christian Bale and Sean Bean, and Law Abiding Citizen, the 2009 crime thriller starring Gerard Butler and Jamie Foxx. In addition to The Beekeeper, Wimmer also recently wrote the screenplay for The Expendables 4. The Beekeeper was helmed by David Ayer, whose most famous work came in 2016 when he directed Suicide Squad, which was later rebooted by James Gunn and retitled The Suicide Squad. The following year, he teamed up with Will Smith again in Bright, the Netflix original fantasy thriller which also stars Joel Edgerton and Noomi Rapace. Ayer will team up with Statham in Levon's Trade, the upcoming action thriller which also stars David Harbour and is expected in theaters on January 17, 2025.

What Are the Highest-Rated Jason Statham Movies?

Jason Statham may not have the best track record for critically acclaimed movies, but he does have some hits that have resonated with more than just his usual action-loving target audience. He starred alongside Melissa McCarthy in Spy, the 2015 slapstick comedy which sits at a 95% score on Rotten Tomatoes. His second-highest rated movie comes from the Fast & Furious franchise, with Furious 7, which boasts an 81% score from critics on the aggregate site. He also starred in the heist thriller The Bank Job, another film with an 80% or higher score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Beekeeper stars Jason Statham and Josh Hutcherson and was written by Kurt Wimmer and directed by David Ayer. Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch The Beekeeper on Prime Video.

