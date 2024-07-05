The Big Picture The Beekeeper, starring Jason Statham, is now available on Prime Video.

Every month, there's a hive of activity on the streaming platforms and this month is no exception. Jason Statham’s latest action-packed thriller, The Beekeeper, has swarmed to success at the box office in 2024, and now has sweetened up Prime Video's cinematic offerings. After a busy 2023 where Statham starred in major Hollywood blockbusters like Expend4bles, Fast X, and Meg 2: The Trench, which collectively made around $1.13 billion worldwide, The Beekeeper quickly racked up over $75 million globally after its January 12 release, eventually buzzing up to a total of $152.7 million.

With a sharp runtime of 1 hour and 45 minutes and an explicit R-rating, The Beekeeper flew past the opening weekend totals of Statham's 2021 heist film Wrath of Man. The Beekeeper earned about $16.6 million in its opening weekend, nearly doubling Wrath of Man's $8.3 million. Its Rotten Tomatoes score has already broken a nearly two-decade-old Statham record, hinting at the potential for future installments and possibly the start of a new Statham-led franchise.

What Is 'The Beekeeper' About?

The Beekeeper features Statham as Adam Clay, a secret agent in a covert group known as the Beekeepers. Driven by a personal tragedy, Clay embarks on a relentless quest for vengeance against those responsible for a devastating incident that affected someone close to him. The story and action sequences in The Beekeeper are reminiscent of the John Wick series, which is also fueled by a quest for revenge. It’s almost as if Statham is creating his own honeycomb of action-packed movies inspired by the hugely successful Keanu Reeves franchise.

Statham is also joined by a colourful and eclectic supporting cast, as Josh Hutcherson stands out as an antagonist, bringing his own fanbase from The Hunger Games and the successful Five Nights at Freddy's (2023). Legendary actor Jeremy Irons, known for his roles in Watchmen, Justice League, and The Lion King, adds even more star power. The cast is rounded out by Bobby Naderi, Minnie Driver, David Witts, Michael Epp, and Taylor James.

Although the future of Statham's Beekeeper franchise remains uncertain, the 57-year-old action star has plenty of other projects lined up. His most notable confirmed role is in the 2025 action-thriller Levon's Trade, where he will reunite with his Expendables co-star, Sylvester Stallone. Directed by David Ayer and written by Stallone, the movie will feature Statham as an ex-Black Ops agent who is forced out of retirement when someone close to him goes missing.

The Beekeeper is streaming now on Prime Video.

