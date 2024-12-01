The holiday season is all about miracles, and The Best Christmas Pageant Ever is continuing to deliver an almighty one at the box office. Directed by Dallas Jenkins, best known for the breakout faith-based series The Chosen, the heartwarming adaptation of Barbara Robinson’s beloved holiday tale has been a huge hit with audiences looking for the warm and fuzzies in the colder months, bringing in an estimated $4.85 million this Thanksgiving weekend across 1,779 locations, which brings its domestic total to a heavenly $32 million. The movie stars Judy Greer, Pete Holmes, and Molly Belle Wright, while Gilmore Girls legend Lauren Graham serves as the narrator of the movie with her usual warmth and quick wit.

At the heart of The Best Christmas Pageant Ever is the hilariously chaotic journey of the Herdman kids—who might well be the worst behaved children in the history of the world—who stumble into a church looking for snacks and end up taking over the town’s Christmas pageant.

What Is 'The Best Christmas Pageant Ever' About?

Greer’s Grace, directing the pageant for the first time, must wrangle these troublemakers while also navigating the disapproval of the townspeople. But as the Herdmans bumble their way through rehearsals, they just might teach the town a thing or two about the true meaning of Christmas. The official synopsis is below:

"The Herdmans are absolutely the worst kids in the history of the world. They lie, they steal, they bully…and now they’ve hijacked the town Christmas pageant. Directed by Dallas Jenkins and based on the international bestseller by Barbara Robinson, THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER follows six siblings who sneak into church searching for snacks and walk away with the lead roles in the town pageant. Grace (Judy Greer) is directing the performance for the very first time; she and her daughter Beth (Molly Belle Wright) and husband Bob (Pete Holmes) are in over their heads, especially against a town that wants them to kick the Herdmans out. But the play’s mischievous stars might unwittingly teach a community the true meaning of Christmas."

Currently playing in theaters, The Best Christmas Pageant Ever has more than earned its spot in the holiday movie canon, and it's rapidly approaching the $40 million mark, which would be four times its modest production budget of $10 million. It's fair to assume we'll be seeing more from Dallas Jenkins soon, on the big screen as well as the small screen.

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever is currently playing in theaters.

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: When the notorious Herdman siblings unexpectedly join the local church's Christmas pageant, their unruly behavior presents a challenge to the community. Despite chaos ensuing, the Herdmans' involvement leads the town to confront unexpected lessons about kindness and understanding, offering a fresh perspective on the holiday spirit. Release Date November 8, 2024 Director Dallas Jenkins Cast Judy Greer , Pete Holmes , Molly Belle Wright , Lauren Graham , Sebastian Billingsley-Rodriguez , Kynlee Heiman , Matthew Lamb , Beatrice Schneider , Ewan Wood , Essek Moore , Mason D Nelligan , Lorelei Olivia Mote , Danielle Hoetmer , Kirk B.R. Woller , Elizabeth Tabish , Vanessa Benavente , Wyatt Dewar , Nolan Grantham , Isla Verlot , Lauren Cochrane , Daina Leitold , Jenni Burke , Stephanie Sy , Tom Young Runtime 114 Minutes Main Genre Comedy Writers Darin McDaniel , Platte Clark , Ryan Swanson Expand

Get tickets