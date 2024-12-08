The Best Christmas Pageant Ever has proven there's still a massive appetite for wholesome, family fun at the movies, especially at this time of year. The movie has already been acclaimed by reviewers, particular on Rotten Tomatoes, with a 91% critics score and an even more impressive 97% audience rating. And that success has been reflected at the box office too, as the film from The Chosen creator Dallas Jenkins grossed another $1.53 million from 1,633 locations this weekend, to bump the movie's total domestic gross to a mightily impressive $34.49 million.

The movie follows the organizing of, shock, a Christmas pageant and the trials and tribulations that come with putting on a smalltown event. But when the town's most troublesome group of youngsters want to be a part of the holiday production, event organizer Grace Bradley (Judy Greer) must decide whether to give the children a chance to prove themselves. Since it's the season of love and forgiveness, it's not too difficult to work out if they get that opportunity.

Is 'The Best Christmas Pageant Ever's Cast Worth Checking Out?

What's most impressive about the film is how it gives its young stars the chance to shine, despite being surrounded by veterans like Judy Greer, Pete Holmes, Molly Belle Wright, and Gilmore Girls icon, Lauren Graham. It also helps amplify that message about how important family is, especially around the season of Christmas. The performances of the youngsters even took Greer by surprise, something she mentioned in an interview with Collider's Emily Bernard:

"I was nervous with the kids actually. I was nervous for a couple of reasons: Because I don't spend a lot of time with kids, so that makes me nervous in general. I was nervous because once I started hanging out with the kids, I realized that they were way more professional and prepared than I ever have been, so I was like, I have to step up my game. Like, I'd be like, "oh, I'm doing a Meryl Streep movie. I really have to know my shit." But I was like, "oh, I'm doing a movie with a bunch of kids who know their lines inside and out. And they're so professional. And they work so hard." Because when I'm in my little like trailer knitting or texting or on Instagram, they're in school. So those kids never stop working all day long."

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever is still playing in theaters now.

Your changes have been saved The Best Christmas Pageant Ever The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: When the notorious Herdman siblings unexpectedly join the local church's Christmas pageant, their unruly behavior presents a challenge to the community. Despite chaos ensuing, the Herdmans' involvement leads the town to confront unexpected lessons about kindness and understanding, offering a fresh perspective on the holiday spirit. Release Date November 8, 2024 Cast Judy Greer , Pete Holmes , Molly Belle Wright , Lauren Graham , Sebastian Billingsley-Rodriguez , Kynlee Heiman , Matthew Lamb , Beatrice Schneider , Ewan Wood , Essek Moore , Mason D Nelligan , Lorelei Olivia Mote , Danielle Hoetmer , Kirk B.R. Woller , Elizabeth Tabish , Vanessa Benavente , Wyatt Dewar , Nolan Grantham , Isla Verlot , Lauren Cochrane , Daina Leitold , Jenni Burke , Stephanie Sy , Tom Young Director Dallas Jenkins Runtime 114 Minutes Main Genre Comedy Writers Darin McDaniel , Platte Clark , Ryan Swanson Expand

