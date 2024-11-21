Following the success of Dallas Jenkins' The Chosen, the award-winning writer, producer, and director is back at the Box Office with The Best Christmas Pageant Ever - a tale of unruly children who learn the true meaning of Christmas after taking over their local church festive pageant. With a huge 91% Rotten Tomatoes critical rating and an even better 97% audience score to boot, Jenkins' impressive touch has certainly continued. Now, after less than two weeks at the Box Office, the film has hit another impressive feat, surpassing the $20 million mark both domestically and worldwide.

This comes following a most recent weekend in which the film took home over $5 million from just over 3,000 theaters nationwide, performing in the top four movies at the daily Box Office rankings on each of the three days. On Tuesday, November 19, the movie finished an impressive second in said rankings with an $856,000 daily total, outperforming big hitters like Venom: The Last Dance, Conclave, and The Wild Robot. This is thanks in no small part to positive word of mouth and an eye-catching cast that includes the likes of Judy Greer, Pete Holmes, Molly Belle Wright, and Gilmore Girls icon, Lauren Graham.

What is 'The Best Christmas Pageant Ever' About?

A tale of zero-to-hero through faith and Christmas spirit, The Best Christmas Pageant Ever has all the makings of a perfect yuletide movie. From relentlessly heartwarming hope to a touching story of the holidays helping bring joy and peace, this movie already looks to be one of the best on the 2024 Christmas slate. Not just emotionally resonant, The Best Christmas Pageant Ever is also brilliantly funny, with a plot that proves perfectly easy to follow making for a terrific option for the whole family. An official synopsis for The Best Christmas Pageant Ever reads:

"The Herdmans are absolutely the worst kids in the history of the world. They lie, they steal, they bully…and now they’ve hijacked the town Christmas pageant. Directed by Dallas Jenkins and based on the international bestseller by Barbara Robinson, THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER follows six siblings who sneak into church searching for snacks and walk away with the lead roles in the town pageant. Grace (Judy Greer) is directing the performance for the very first time; she and her daughter Beth (Molly Belle Wright) and husband Bob (Pete Holmes) are in over their heads, especially against a town that wants them to kick the Herdmans out. But the play’s mischievous stars might unwittingly teach a community the true meaning of Christmas."

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever has hit the $20 million mark at the Box Office. You can catch the movie in theaters now.

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: When the notorious Herdman siblings unexpectedly join the local church's Christmas pageant, their unruly behavior presents a challenge to the community. Despite chaos ensuing, the Herdmans' involvement leads the town to confront unexpected lessons about kindness and understanding, offering a fresh perspective on the holiday spirit. Release Date November 8, 2024 Director Dallas Jenkins Cast Judy Greer , Pete Holmes , Molly Belle Wright , Lauren Graham , Sebastian Billingsley-Rodriguez , Kynlee Heiman , Matthew Lamb , Beatrice Schneider , Ewan Wood , Essek Moore , Mason D Nelligan , Lorelei Olivia Mote , Danielle Hoetmer , Kirk B.R. Woller , Elizabeth Tabish , Vanessa Benavente , Wyatt Dewar , Nolan Grantham , Isla Verlot , Lauren Cochrane , Daina Leitold , Jenni Burke , Stephanie Sy , Tom Young Runtime 114 Minutes Main Genre Comedy Writers Darin McDaniel , Platte Clark , Ryan Swanson Studio(s) Kingdom Story Company Distributor(s) Lionsgate Character(s) Grace Bradley , Bob Bradley , Beth Bradley , Narrator / Older Beth Bradley , Charlie Bradley , Gladys Herdman , Claude Herdman , Imogene Herdman , Leroy Herdman , Ollie Herdman , Ralph Herdman , Alice Wendleken , Mrs. Wendleken , Reverend Hopkins , Mrs. Grady , First Grade Teacher , David , Elmer Hopkins , Becky , Nurse Pond , Mrs. Hopkins , Ms. Graebner , Mrs. Thomas , George Armstrong Expand

Get Tickets