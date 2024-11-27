The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, an adaptation of Barbara Robinson's 1973 children's novel, has been one of the first festive titles to hit theaters this Christmas season. Clearly, the hunger for yuletide joy is high, as the film has already surpassed many expectations and proved certainly successful at the box office, no doubt thanks to the involvement of the movie's director, Dallas Jenkins. Thanks to another successful weekend in which the film earned roughly $3.5 million domestically, The Best Christmas Pageant Ever has crossed yet another financial milestone.

Said milestone is the $25 million mark, with The Best Christmas Pageant Ever officially hitting $26.4 million worldwide, made up almost entirely from US ticket sales. With a cast that includes the likes of Judy Greer, Pete Holmes, Molly Belle Wright, and Gilmore Girls icon, Lauren Graham, The Best Christmas Pageant Ever has been an undeniable success both financially and with audiences, earning a 91% critical rating and an even more impressive 97% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. For those yet to see the movie, here's a look at the synopsis:

"The Herdmans are absolutely the worst kids in the history of the world. They lie, they steal, they bully…and now they’ve hijacked the town Christmas pageant. Directed by Dallas Jenkins and based on the international bestseller by Barbara Robinson, THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER follows six siblings who sneak into church searching for snacks and walk away with the lead roles in the town pageant. Grace (Judy Greer) is directing the performance for the very first time; she and her daughter Beth (Molly Belle Wright) and husband Bob (Pete Holmes) are in over their heads, especially against a town that wants them to kick the Herdmans out. But the play’s mischievous stars might unwittingly teach a community the true meaning of Christmas."

What Other Projects Has Dallas Jenkins Been Involved in?

For fans of The Chosen, the name Dallas Jenkins is a well-known one, as the talented creator, director, co-writer, and executive producer of the first-ever multi-season series based on the life of Jesus. A winner of multiple awards and even more nominations, The Chosen has been an undeniable hit for Jenkins, earning a heavenly 97% on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. However, although his most successful project to date is certainly The Chosen, some may wonder what else Jenkins has put his adroit mind to.

Jenkins' feature-length directorial debut came in 2006 with Midnight Clear, based on his previous short of the same name. Much of his work has been centered on faith, including the likes of What If... and The Resurrection of Gavin Stone which features WWE performer Shawn Michaels. However, no movie has been as commercially successful for Jenkins as The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, especially considering its latest milestone achievement.

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever has surpassed the $25 million mark at the box office. You can catch the film in theaters now.

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: When the notorious Herdman siblings unexpectedly join the local church's Christmas pageant, their unruly behavior presents a challenge to the community. Despite chaos ensuing, the Herdmans' involvement leads the town to confront unexpected lessons about kindness and understanding, offering a fresh perspective on the holiday spirit. Release Date November 8, 2024 Director Dallas Jenkins Cast Judy Greer , Pete Holmes , Molly Belle Wright , Lauren Graham , Sebastian Billingsley-Rodriguez , Kynlee Heiman , Matthew Lamb , Beatrice Schneider , Ewan Wood , Essek Moore , Mason D Nelligan , Lorelei Olivia Mote , Danielle Hoetmer , Kirk B.R. Woller , Elizabeth Tabish , Vanessa Benavente , Wyatt Dewar , Nolan Grantham , Isla Verlot , Lauren Cochrane , Daina Leitold , Jenni Burke , Stephanie Sy , Tom Young Runtime 114 Minutes Main Genre Comedy Writers Darin McDaniel , Platte Clark , Ryan Swanson Studio(s) Kingdom Story Company Distributor(s) Lionsgate Expand

Find Tickets