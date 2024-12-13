2024's slate of Christmas movies has been somewhat underwhelming, with the big-budget Red One underperforming at the box office and streaming releases like Hot Frosty and Our Little Secret doing nothing to set the Christmas world alight. However, among these titles is another that has received almost unanimous praise from critics and the public alike, even earning a huge 92% critical score on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes as well as 97% from audiences. That film is The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, helmed by The Chosen's Dallas Jenkins.

Now, after a sustained run at the box office in which the film has managed to do battle with the likes of Wicked, Moana 2, and Gladiator II, The Best Christmas Pageant Ever has officially surpassed another big milestone, namely achieving $35 million both domestically and worldwide. This comes just days after the film officially entered the year's top 40 highest-grossing movies domestically, another feat all involved can be hugely proud of.

Judy Greer Was "Nervous" Around the Unlikeliest of Stars in 'The Best Christmas Pageant Ever'

Judy Greer is a woman with enormous experience, having appeared in some of the biggest titles, from multiple MCU appearances to iconic comedies like Arrested Development. For someone of her stature, it is often those around her who can feel nervous on set in the knowledge they are ready to join a production that has a name as famous as hers on its call sheet. However, Greer has admitted that she herself felt nervous during the shoot for The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, but not because of who you may think. Instead of feeling nervous around some of the movie's more notable stars including Pete Holmes, Molly Belle Wright, and Gilmore Girls icon, Lauren Graham, it was the film's child stars that brought slight anxiety from Greer, something she mentioned in an interview with Collider's Emily Bernard:

"I was nervous with the kids actually. I was nervous for a couple of reasons: Because I don't spend a lot of time with kids, so that makes me nervous in general. I was nervous because once I started hanging out with the kids, I realized that they were way more professional and prepared than I ever have been, so I was like, I have to step up my game. Like, I'd be like, "oh, I'm doing a Meryl Streep movie. I really have to know my shit." But I was like, "oh, I'm doing a movie with a bunch of kids who know their lines inside and out. And they're so professional. And they work so hard." Because when I'm in my little like trailer knitting or texting or on Instagram, they're in school. So those kids never stop working all day long."

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever has officially surpassed the $35 million mark at the global box office. You can still grab tickets to see the film in theaters now.

