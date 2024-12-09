Holiday lovers have been really raking in the gladsome tidings today, with not one but two Christmas-themed movies announcing their impending arrival for at-home viewing. Earlier today, it was revealed that the Chris Evans and Dwayne Johnson-led seasonal action flick, Red One, is set for a release to Prime Video on December 12, and now, another movie is coming to a living room near you. After another winning weekend at the global box office, the feature-length adaptation of The Best Christmas Pageant Ever is set to make its digital debut on December 10. Although the movie is still playing in cinemas, this gives audiences who might not have a chance to make it to their closest theater enjoy the story first made famous by Barbara Robinson in her 1972 novel of the same name.

For anyone who grew up in a church that did a Christmas play, The Best Christmas Pageant Ever may hit too close to home in more than one way. The story centers around Judy Greer’s (Arrested Development) Grace Bradley, who has taken over the reins of her church’s annual Christmas pageant. Through no choice of her own, Grace is forced to deal with the roughest kids in town, when all six of the Herdman children join the production’s ensemble. Despite multiple trials and tribulations, Grace manages to pull everything together and give the congregation and community the best Christmas pageant of their lives.

Joining Greer to fill out the holiday-centered title’s ensemble cast is a lineup that includes Pete Holmes (Woman of the Hour), Lauren Graham (Gilmore Girls), Molly Belle Wright (True Spirit), Matthew Lamb (High Potential), Beatrice Schneider (Tales from the Void), Essek Moore (Christmas in Alaska), Kynlee Heiman (All Saints' Day), Kirk B.R. Woller (Urban Justice) and more.

A Timeless Classic Makes Its Way to the Big Screen

For more than 50 years, The Best Christmas Pageant Ever has held onto its notoriety as being a cover-to-cover holiday classic. Having previously been adapted into a feature-length production in 1983, with Loretta Swift (M*A*S*H) starring in the role now held by Greer, the story was due for another on-screen retelling. Now, over one month since the film’s arrival in cinemas, it’s already gained plenty of positive feedback from critics - and perhaps even more importantly - fans. On Rotten Tomatoes, the title holds the bragging rights of being Certified Fresh, with a 91% critics’ approval rating and an even more impressive 97% approval rating from audiences. Helmed by Dallas Jenkins, the feature continues to exhibit the filmmaker’s passion for telling religious stories following the massive success of his TV series, The Chosen.

Welcome the entire Herdman clan into your living room on December 10 when The Best Christmas Pageant Ever hits digital.