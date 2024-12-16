This holiday season has seen the release of The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, which has been one of the year's biggest surprises at the box office. Directed by The Chosen's Dallas Jenkins, a man known for putting together crowd-pleasing entertainment, the film has earned an unbelievable 92% critical score on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes as well as 97% from audiences, which should give you an idea of just how successful the film has been with those it was aimed at.

Earlier this week, the film officially passed $36 million at the worldwide box office, which marks a huge success for such a small film. The movie is now available on PVOD and PEST, and Collider is thrilled to partner with Lionsgate for an exclusive poster giveaway. Just enter the link at the bottom of this article for a chance to win a poster signed by cast members Judy Greer and Pete Holmes and producers Kevin Downes and Andy Erwin.

What Is 'The Best Christmas Pageant Ever' About?

Based on the Barbara Robinson novel of the same name, the movie follows Greer's Grace Bradley, who is responsible for her church’s annual Christmas pageant. Although it wasn't her number one choice, Grace is forced to deal with the roughest kids in town, when all six of the Herdman children join the production’s ensemble, but despite all the stress and hassle caused by the inconvenience, Grace manages to pull off her own Christmas miracle. The rest of the cast includes Lauren Graham (Gilmore Girls), Molly Belle Wright (True Spirit), Matthew Lamb (High Potential), Beatrice Schneider (Tales from the Void), Essek Moore (Christmas in Alaska), Kynlee Heiman (All Saints' Day), Kirk B.R. Woller (Urban Justice) and more.

An official synopsis for The Best Christmas Pageant Ever reads:

"The Herdmans are absolutely the worst kids in the history of the world. They lie, they steal, they bully…and now they’ve hijacked the town Christmas pageant. Directed by Dallas Jenkins (“The Chosen”) and based on the popular book by Barbara Robinson — a #1 New York Times Best Seller on the Children’s list and international bestseller — THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER follows six siblings who sneak into church searching for snacks and walk away with the lead roles in the town pageant. Grace (Judy Greer) is directing the performance for the very first time, but she and her daughter Beth (Molly Belle Wright) and husband Bob (Pete Holmes) are in over their heads, especially against a town that wants them to kick the Herdmans out. But the play’s mischievous stars might unwittingly teach a community the true meaning of Christmas. Featuring Lauren Graham. Screenplay by Ryan Swanson and Platte F. Clark & Darin McDaniel."

If you'd like to grab a piece of Christmas magic, you can give yourself a chance to win by entering the giveaway below.

Enter to Win