Despite officially making its digital debut on Tuesday, December 10, the faith many are putting in Dallas Jenkins' The Best Christmas Pageant Ever continues to shine as the film scores yet another box office reward. Thanks to positive word-of-mouth and a tale as old as time retold in delightful fashion, The Best Christmas Pageant Ever has become a wholesome festive hit at the 2024 box office and has now officially entered the year's top 40 highest-grossing movies domestically.

Thanks to a haul of $34.4 million in a month's theatrical run since November 8, The Best Christmas Pageant Ever has soared to heights many perhaps thought unimaginable. This comes following another weekend in which the film finished inside the top 10 in US sales, with a cumulative total of over $1.5 million, seeing the movie stay popular against theatrical giants like Moana 2 and Wicked. Impressively, The Best Christmas Pageant Ever even managed to triple the total domestic box office haul of Venom: The Last Dance, a movie that had long outperformed it.

The success of Jenkins' feel-good tale is certainly no fluke, with a huge 91% Rotten Tomatoes critical rating and an even better 97% audience score proving that both the critics and the public agree on the quality of this Christmas release's festive spirit. This is also thanks in no small part to a wonderfully and astutely designed ensemble cast, featuring the likes of Judy Greer (Ant-Man), Gilmore Girls icon, Lauren Graham, Pete Holmes (Woman of the Hour), Molly Belle Wright (True Spirit), Matthew Lamb (High Potential), Beatrice Schneider (Tales from the Void), Essek Moore (Christmas in Alaska), Kynlee Heiman (All Saints' Day), and Kirk B.R. Woller (Urban Justice).

What Movie's Has 'The Best Christmas Pageant Ever' Beaten to Enter the Top 40

Entering the top 40 movies of any year at the box office is an impressive achievement, but, given the stacked lineup of competition this year, The Best Christmas Pageant Ever and all involved in its production should be immensely proud. Currently less than $1 million behind The Strangers: Chapter 1 and just over $2 million behind the big-budget horror remake Speak No Evil, the rank-climbing of Jenkins' movie is certainly not done yet. However, Christmas is a time for reflection, and, with that in mind, here's a look at the movies the film has beaten to enter the top 40. Films to achieve less than The Best Christmas Pageant Ever domestically include Universal's Night Swim, Oscar contender Conclave, Kevin Costner's big-budget western Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1, A24's Heretic, and many, many more.

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever has officially entered the top 40 movies at the 2024 domestic box office. You can catch the movie in theaters now.

Your changes have been saved The Best Christmas Pageant Ever Release Date November 8, 2024 Director Dallas Jenkins Cast Judy Greer , Pete Holmes , Molly Belle Wright , Lauren Graham , Sebastian Billingsley-Rodriguez , Kynlee Heiman , Matthew Lamb , Beatrice Schneider , Ewan Wood , Essek Moore , Mason D Nelligan , Lorelei Olivia Mote , Danielle Hoetmer , Kirk B.R. Woller , Elizabeth Tabish , Vanessa Benavente , Wyatt Dewar , Nolan Grantham , Isla Verlot , Lauren Cochrane , Daina Leitold , Jenni Burke , Stephanie Sy , Tom Young Runtime 114 Minutes Expand

Get Tickets