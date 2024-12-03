The festive film season was kicked off this year by the release of Red One and The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, two movies that perhaps couldn't seem more different. Where the first left critics and fans divided - emphasized by a 30% critical rating and a 90% audience score on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes - the second brought harmony, with a 91% critics score and an even more impressive 97% audience rating.

Because of this, it will be no surprise to learn that the film has fared well in theaters, sleighing its way to a global total of $32 million at the box office. Thanks to consistent ticket sales that included a fifth-place finish over the most recent box office weekend, The Best Christmas Pageant Ever has now entered the top 50 movies at the 2024 domestic box office, sitting in 41st place with a nationwide total of $31 million. This sees Dallas Jenkins' film beating several movies that have earned widespread attention, from early awards contender Conclave to Kevin Costner's Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1.

The Shining Stars of 'The Best Christmas Pageant Ever' Are the Young Performers

For a movie that features the likes of Judy Greer, Pete Holmes, Molly Belle Wright, and Gilmore Girls icon, Lauren Graham, The Best Christmas Pageant Ever manages to find the time to give its youngest performers the chance to shine. In a movie all about the spirit of Christmas and the importance of family, The Best Christmas Pageant Ever's success hinges on the talent of the children it features, with each one triumphantly bringing boundless energy and pure joy to every scene. In fact, so good were these child actors that they left a stark and touching impression on veteran actress Greer, something she mentioned in an interview with Collider's Emily Bernard:

"I was nervous with the kids actually. I was nervous for a couple of reasons: Because I don't spend a lot of time with kids, so that makes me nervous in general. I was nervous because once I started hanging out with the kids, I realized that they were way more professional and prepared than I ever have been, so I was like, I have to step up my game. Like, I'd be like, "oh, I'm doing a Meryl Streep movie. I really have to know my shit." But I was like, "oh, I'm doing a movie with a bunch of kids who know their lines inside and out. And they're so professional. And they work so hard." Because when I'm in my little like trailer knitting or texting or on Instagram, they're in school. So those kids never stop working all day long."

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever has entered the Top 50 movies of the 2024 domestic box office. You can catch the film in theaters now.

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: When the notorious Herdman siblings unexpectedly join the local church's Christmas pageant, their unruly behavior presents a challenge to the community. Despite chaos ensuing, the Herdmans' involvement leads the town to confront unexpected lessons about kindness and understanding, offering a fresh perspective on the holiday spirit. Release Date November 8, 2024 Director Dallas Jenkins Cast Judy Greer , Pete Holmes , Molly Belle Wright , Lauren Graham , Sebastian Billingsley-Rodriguez , Kynlee Heiman , Matthew Lamb , Beatrice Schneider , Ewan Wood , Essek Moore , Mason D Nelligan , Lorelei Olivia Mote , Danielle Hoetmer , Kirk B.R. Woller , Elizabeth Tabish , Vanessa Benavente , Wyatt Dewar , Nolan Grantham , Isla Verlot , Lauren Cochrane , Daina Leitold , Jenni Burke , Stephanie Sy , Tom Young Runtime 114 Minutes Expand

