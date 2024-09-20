Hold onto your coffee cups, Lauren Graham is back, and this time she's bringing that 1000 miles-per-hour dialogue to the festive season for the first time since Bad Santa, which is absolutely not the kind of film this one is! The first trailer for The Best Christmas Pageant Ever has officially dropped, and we’re already getting cosy Stars Hollow vibes from it. Directed by The Chosen’s Dallas Jenkins, the film is based on Barbara Robinson’s beloved book and stars Graham alongside Judy Greer, Pete Holmes, and Molly Belle Wright.

The plot follows the chaos that ensues when the cheeky and trouble-making Herdman kids hijack a town Christmas pageant, with Grace (played by Greer, who should be in more things) struggling to direct the performance while facing resistance from the townspeople. The full synopsis can be found below.

The Herdmans are absolutely the worst kids in the history of the world. They lie, they steal, they bully…and now they’ve hijacked the town Christmas pageant. Directed by Dallas Jenkins (“The Chosen”) and based on the international bestseller by Barbara Robinson, THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER follows six siblings who sneak into church searching for snacks and walk away with the lead roles in the town pageant. Grace (Judy Greer) is directing the performance for the very first time; she and her daughter Beth (Molly Belle Wright) and husband Bob (Pete Holmes) are in over their heads, especially against a town that wants them to kick the Herdmans out. But the play’s mischievous stars might unwittingly teach a community the true meaning of Christmas.

What is Director Dallas Jenkins Best Known For?

Jenkins is best known for creating and directing The Chosen, a cultural phenomenon that dramatizes the life of Jesus Christ and his followers. The series has gained a massive following and has also been critically acclaimed for its compelling storytelling, rich character development, and innovative crowdfunding model. In addition to his work on The Chosen, Jenkins is an advisor for The Wonder Project, a faith-based movie studio collaborating with Amazon MGM Studios to produce a Bible-inspired series called House of David, which was recently being filmed in Athens, Greece and will, among other things, tell the story of David versus Goliath.

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever is set to hit theaters on November 8, and it'll be bringing the usual blend of laughter, love and holiday spirit. Check out the trailer for the film above. Stay tuned to Collider for more.

