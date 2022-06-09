Transgressive, morally misguided but oh-so-damn funny, Family Guy has invaded the adult cartoon sphere since its debut in 1999. Created by Seth MacFarlane, the series follows an atypical family in Quahog, Rhode Island. Father of the house Peter (Seth MacFarlane) leads the show with a tenacity for stupidity, with wife Lois (Alex Borstein) attempting to keep the chaotic house together with kids Chris (Seth Green), Meg (Mila Kunis), and Stewie (Seth MacFarlane), alongside writer-turned-drunk dog Brian (Seth MacFarlane).

RELATED:

Every 'Family Guy' Season, Ranked From Worst To Best

Running for 20 seasons and counting, Family Guy encapsulates episodes that have had hits, misses, and overtly comedic shock value that keeps viewers on their toes. Fans who love the show immensely have dedicated their time into voting for their favorite episodes via IMDb. Here is what they selected as the best episode of every season!

"Death Has A Shadow," Season 1 (7.7)

The first ever episode of Family Guy, ‘Death has a shadow’ accumulated a viewer rating of 7.7 on IMDb. The episode introduces audiences to Peter’s outlandish antics, when he is fired from his job at the toy factory after falling asleep, causing the company to gain bad press due to dangerous goods falling into their toys. In order to provide for the family, Peter goes on welfare but ultimately messes up a second time by spending the cash on extravagant things such as a moat and renting the statue of David. As a redo of the pilot episode, ‘Death has a shadow’ engaged 22 million viewers, indicating a wildly successful ride for Family Guy.

"Da Boom," Season 2 (8.2)

The third episode of the second season, ‘Da Boom’ gathered an IMDb rating of 8.2. The episode centers around the aftermath of a nuclear holocaust, by which the Griffin family were the only ones to not become mutilated. The family sets off to the Twinkie Factory in hopes that they find some food, where they establish New Quahog with Peter as mayor. However, the community begins to realize that Peter isn’t the best leader, and he and the family are kicked out. Meanwhile, Stewie has become mutilated by toxic waste, growing into an octopus-like figure who has laid little mutants that attack New Quahog in their wake. ‘Da Boom’, as well as being a popular episode, was the introduction of Mila Kunis voicing Meg (taking over the role from Lacey Chabert), as well as the start of the long-running joke of the chicken fight between Peter and Ernie the Giant chicken (Danny Smith).

"To Love And Die In Dixie," Season 3 (8.1)

‘To Love And Die In Dixie’ is the twelfth episode of season three, that fans gave a rating of 8.1 on IMDb. The lovable episode focuses on Chris and his experience witnessing a robbery. On route during his new job as a paperboy, Chris observes a robbery at the convenience store, whom he later identifies at the line-up at the police station. When the robber threatens Chris’ safety, the Griffin family are placed in the witness protection program and relocated into a small town in the deep south. Chris finds friendship in Sam (Kathleen Wilhoite), but their relationship becomes complicated when Sam kisses him, causing Chris to become confused with his feelings.

"PTV," Season 4 (8.6)

‘PTV’ is one of Family Guy’s more renowned episodes, gaining a rating of 8.6 on IMDb. The episode centers around a world where Quahog is censored after the Emmys is flooded with complaints when a wardrobe malfunction occurs on television. When television is censored to the extreme, Peter retaliates by creating PTV - an uncensored network that features banned films and original works. When the FCC shuts down PTV despite its success, Peter argues that they cannot censor individuals outside of television. Rising to the challenge, the FCC begins to enact censorship in outrageous ways. The episode’s popularity stemmed from its origins of critique, where Family Guy set out to make commentary on the FCC’s censorship tightening after Janet Jackson’s wardrobe malfunction at the 2005 Super Bowl halftime show.

RELATED:

7 Best 'Family Guy' Christmas Episodes, Ranked

"Meet The Quagmires," Season 5 (8.4)

The final episode of season 5 is ‘Meet The Quagmires’, which received a rating of 8.4 on IMDb. The episode’s plot focuses on Peter, who travels back in time to live out a single life for a little while, with the help of Death (Adam Carolla). This messes up the timeline, where Quagmire (Seth MacFarlane), instead of Peter, ends up with Lois. Going back to the moment when Lois and Peter were meant to go on a date to the movies, Peter continually prioritizes other events, causing Death to keep re-doing the timeline. In the end, Death becomes frustrated with Peter, and tells him to figure out how to win Lois back without his help.

"Lois Kills Stewie," Season 6 (8.3)

‘Lois Kills Stewie’ is the second part of the previous episode, ‘Stewie Kills Lois’, which showed Stewie finally carrying out his series-long plan to kill Lois after she left him home to go on a trip with Peter. In ‘Lois Kills Stewie’, Lois announces that she is alive, and that Stewie attempted to kill her. Meanwhile, Stewie has become President, and so Lois sets out with the intention to kill him. The episode was awarded a ranking of 8.3 on IMDb, with fans praising the return of Stewie’s original character - a matricidal baby - coming to light after being washed away with a more flamboyant character.

"Three Kings," Season 7 (8.2)

‘Three Kings’ is the fifteenth episode of season seven, that gained a ranking of 8.2 on IMDb. The episode parodies three of Stephen King’s stories: Stand By Me, Misery, and The Shawshank Redemption, with the regular cast of Family Guy as the iconic characters. Accumulating 6.47 million viewers when it first aired, ‘Three Kings’ was the final episode of Family Guy to be hand-drawn in animation.

"Road To The Multiverse," Season 8 (9.1)

The highest ranking episode of Family Guy, ‘Road To The Multiverse’ was well-received by audiences, which has a ranking of 9.1 on IMDb. The episode traverses through the multiverse when Stewie showcases his remote that helps him transport to Brian. After travelling through multiple parallel universes, Stewie realizes he needs to fix the remote in order to go back to their universe. In the meantime, Brian discovers that the current universe is one where dogs are in control, and breaks the remote so that he can stay in his ideal universe. ‘The Road To The Multiverse’ gained popularity for its use of different animation styles when in other universes, and a Prime Time Emmy Award was given to director Greg Colton for his storyboarding.

"And Then There Were Fewer," Season 9 (8.5)

The opening episode to the ninth season of Family Guy, ‘And Then There Were Fewer’, was awarded a rating of 8.5 on IMDb. The episode begins with most of Quahog being invited to a manor for a dinner party, which is revealed to be hosted by the series protagonist, James Woods (voiced by himself) as a way to make amends for upsetting them in various ways. A grand-scale murder mystery, the characters are slowly killed off, with the killer nowhere in sight. ‘And Then There Were Fewer’ was also the first episode to premier in high definition, which added to the exciting plot that viewers have penned as one of the best episodes of the series.

RELATED:

5 Times 'Family Guy' Predicted The Future

"Back To The Pilot," Season 10 (8.8)

The fifth episode of season ten, ‘Back To The Pilot’ narrows in on Stewie and Brian, who travel back in time to find a tennis ball Brain buried years prior. The timeline becomes under threat when Brian warns his past self about the September 11 attack, leading Stewie to help correct time so that nothing become altered. ‘Back To The Pilot’ received a rating of 8.8 on IMDb, with viewers happily doting on its status as a meta episode that pokes fun at the original Family Guy episode in a creative and engaging way.

"Yug Ylimaf," Season 11 (8.3)

‘Yug Ylimaf’ is the fourth episode of season eleven, that was rated 8.3 on IMDb. Alike many other Family Guy episodes, this one focuses on time travel, where Brian takes advantage of Stewie’s time machine to impress women. Brian’s fun runs out when he sets the ‘years travelled’ gauge backwards in attempt to hide his use of the machine from Stewie. The machine malfunctions, and Brian and Stewie discover that the world is moving backwards, which means that Stewie will eventually become unborn if they don’t find a way to fix it.

"Christmas Guy," Season 12 (7.7)

‘Christmas Guy’ is the eighth episode of the twelfth season of Family Guy, which fans rated 7.7 on IMDb. Peter must convince Carter (Seth MacFarlane) to bring back the Christmas carnival that he canceled by teaching him the Christmas spirit. What ends up being a wholesome episode, Stewie fails to feel the Christmas spirit when he realizes the thing that he wishes for the most is for Brian to still be alive, causing him to go back in time to save Brian from dying with the help of Vinny (Tony Sirico). The episode was received well, for fans were mad at the Family Guy creators for killing off Brian.

RELATED:

10 Times 'Family Guy' Was Surprisingly Wholesome

"The Simpsons Guy," Season 13 (8.4)

The opening episode of season thirteen, ‘The Simpsons Guy’ was rated on IMDb 8.4. The highly-anticipated crossover starts off with Peter upsetting the women of Quahog with his offensive comic strip, causing the Griffin family to leave town until things cool down. Their car gets stolen in Springfield, where they meet Homer Simpson (Dan Castellaneta) in the local Kwik-E-Mart, who offers to help them. Stewie and Bart (Nancy Cartwright) become a trouble-making duo, Meg and Lisa (Yeardley Smith) set out to find Meg’s talent, Chris and Brian hide losing the Simpson’s family dog from Marge (Julie Kavner), and things come to a head when Peter and Homer fight over which town has the best beer.

"A Lot Going On Upstairs," Season 14 (7.9)

‘A Lot Going On Upstairs’ is the fifteenth episode of the fourteenth season of Family Guy, that received a rating of 7.9 on IMDb. Focusing on Stewie’s struggle with nightmares, where he builds a machine to delve Brian into his subconscious in hopes he can help him. Due to his nightmares, Stewie sleeps in the bed with Lois and Peter, forcing Peter to seek other sleeping arrangements. Peter then converts the attic into his ‘Peter Pad’ to Lois’ dismay, where he regularly invites Joe (Patrick Warburton), Quagmire, and Cleveland (Mike Henry) to cause all sort of havoc.

RELATED:

The 10 Best 'Family Guy' Cutaway Gags, Ranked

"High School English," Season 15 (7.4)

The seventh episode in season fifteen, ‘High School English’ gained a viewer rating of 7.4 on IMDb. The episode traverses through retellings of classical literature, which Peter reads to pass time when he is locked in a library after driving his car into a family home. He starts off with ‘The Great Gatsby’, then, when hiding in the attic, finds costumes and segues into ‘Huckleberry Finn’, before leading into ‘Of Mice And Men’ when he is finally arrested. The episode is one of the many that retell established stories.

"Emmy-Winning Episode," Season 16 (8.2)

The season premier of season sixteen of Family Guy, ‘Emmy-Winning Episode’ was given a rating of 8.2 on IMDb. The episode pokes fun at the fact that Family Guy has never won an Emmy despite running since 1999, and doing a crossover with the infamous rival cartoon, The Simpsons. Peter embarks on a mission to recreate the winning television shows such as Modern Family, The Big Bang Theory, Game Of Thrones, and Breaking Bad. Emmy-winning performers including Alec Baldwin, Tina Fey, and Julie Bowen come visit the Griffins, and announce all the reasons why Family Guy will never win an Emmy, leaving Peter satisfied.

RELATED:

The 10 Most Skippable Episodes Of 'Family Guy', Ranked From Bad To Worst

"Big Trouble In Little Quahog," Season 17 (7.7)

Rated 7.7 on IMDb is the best episode of season seventeen, ‘Big Trouble In Little Quahog’. The playful banter between Stewie and Brian become an adventure when Stewie uses his shrink ray on Brian, who is taken away by a rat. Both microscopic, the pair battle past carnivorous dust mites and make friends with water bears, who warn them that Lois has called an exterminator. As with most episodes featuring the friendship between Brian and Stewie, ‘Big Trouble In Little Quahog’ received a generally good reception.

"Disney's The Reboot," Season 18 (7.2)

The fourth episode of season eighteen, ‘Disney’s The Reboot’ focuses on different directions that Family Guy could take. The first reboot centers around Lois upgrading from her housewife status into an executive of a winery; the second makes the younger cast become involved in a supernatural teen drama; and the final effort reinvents Family Guy with a new cast asides from Chris, who is married to Trisha Takanawa (Alex Borstein). ‘Disney’s The Reboot’ was rated 7.2.

"PeTerminator," Season 19 (7.9)

‘PeTerminator’ is the thirteenth episode of season nineteen, that was rated 7.9 on IMDb. Angered by the fact that Lois fed him broccoli, Stewie designs a Terminator that looks like Peter, ordered to kill Lois. When this new Peter begins to hunt Stewie instead, he and Brian travel into the future, only to discover Terminator versions of themselves fighting, where the only way to stop the Terminators is for Brian and Stewie to kiss.

"The Fatman Always Rings Twice," Season 20 (7.7)

The favorite episode of the latest season of Family Guy is ‘The Fatman Always Rings Twice’, which accumulated a rating on IMDb of 7.7. A noir-inspired episode, the major plot follows the investigation into the disappearance of Meg. Meg (called Sister Megan in the episode) turns up dead in the middle of the investigation, where on her body is a roll of film that pins her murder on a Cardinal meeting with her mother. The whodunit style of episode somewhat resembled the equally successful episode ‘And Then There Were Fewer,’ presenting a fresh take on the usual Family Guy episodes. ‘The Fatman Always Rings Twice’ is the ninth episode in season twenty.

NEXT:

How Has 'Family Guy' Stayed Relevant All These Years?