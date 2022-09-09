For nearly a century, Disney has brought multiple generations of children joy through stories of dragons, talking animals, princesses, and the occasional evil stepparent. Though not all of these stories have aged flawlessly, the media titan has done its best to update subsequent tales for modern audiences.

Part of that campaign has involved Disney re-creating its own animated classics in the form of live-action iterations, with mixed approaches and even more mixed results. With the release of their latest installment, Pinocchio, now available for audiences, here are some of their most successful live-action attempts so far.

'Cruella' (2021)

After a traumatic childhood incident leaves her an orphan, Estella (Emma Stone) grows up as a thief on the streets of London, along with her comrades, Jasper (Joel Fry) and Horace (Paul Walter Hauser). She eventually works her way into the fashion industry to realize her lifelong dreams, but her penchant for crime and a lifelong grudge leaves her with unfinished business.

Following in the footsteps of 2014's Maleficent, Cruella is another attempt at fleshing out a popular villain in the Disney canon. This time, however, they've taken an even bigger swing that, while bizarre, feels dedicated to a distinct vision, something that often gets lost in massive productions of this ilk. Equal parts lavish and gaudy, the production design and costuming combine to create a movie as bold and eccentric as its titular villainess.

'Pete's Dragon' (2016)

While at her father's worksite, Natalie (Oona Laurence), the daughter of a lumber-mill owner crosses paths with 10-year-old orphan Pete (Oakes Fegley) in the woods. Unbeknownst to her, the mysterious boy has been raised by a dragon named Elliot since a car accident left him to fend for himself. When news of Elliot spreads throughout the town, many of the townsfolk, including Natalie's uncle (Karl Urban), meet him with hostility and threaten to kill Pete's beloved dragon.

Genre-master David Lowery brings his knack for melding a visceral sense of danger with a genuine heart to this delightful adventure that is one of the rare Disney remakes to improve upon the original. Though the original had live-action characters save for the creature at its center, the remake avoids cartoonish stereotypes this time around, providing a more human touch at every turn.

'Cinderella' (2015)

Left alone with her cruel stepmother and stepsisters, Ella (Lily James), spends her days performing chores and living in the attic of her deceased parents' home. After a chance encounter with a handsome prince (Richard Madden), she is visited by a fairy godmother (Helena Bonham Carter) who grants her one magical night, where she spends attending a ball with the prince. This is, of course, only for a limited time, and she must race against the clock to keep the illusion of her dream night alive.

While it never strays far from the blueprint of its source material, Cinderella manages to capture much of the vibrancy and magic that made the original a beloved classic. James does a fine job as the lead, imbuing her performance with enough relatable charm to avoid generic archetypal territory. Director Kenneth Branagh's unique style fits the story like a glass slipper, bringing his affinity for the classical, while maintaining a focus on the emotions at the core of this timeless tale.

'The Jungle Book' (2016)

When a sinister tiger named Shere Khan (Idris Elba) threatens the pack of wolves he grew up with, young Mowgli (Neel Sethi) must flee his home. Making unlikely animal friends along the way, he learns lessons of growing up and experiences the struggles of finding his place in the world, all with Shere Khan hot on his tracks.

To the surprise of audiences everywhere, director John Favreau managed to stick the landing with this adaptation of the 1967 animated classic. He mostly tells the original story, but capitalizes on the scope that could be mined from the expansive world and setting. Much of the film's weight rests on the shoulders of kid actor Sethi, who impressively balances childlike wonder and fear while performing almost entirely on sound stages against a green screen.

'Christopher Robin' (2018)

When talking stuffed bear Pooh (Jim Cummings) finds his animal pals are missing, he seeks the help of childhood friend Christopher Robin (Ewan McGregor), who is now grown with a family in London. In return for Christopher's help, the newly reunited band of animal friends take it upon themselves to set out on a journey to help him find happiness in life again.

Maybe more of a sequel to the animated Winnie-the-Pooh universe, this relentlessly endearing adventure nonetheless serves as the first foray into live action for the Hundred Acre Wood bunch. It's a somewhat slight and low-stakes affair, but it's on that small scale that much of the film's charm is derived. In these increasingly jaded and cynical times, we could all use a friend like Pooh, and a movie like Christopher Robin.

