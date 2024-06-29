The Big Picture Love Island couples aim for convincing relationships to win; some outlast their winners.

Islanders who bring drama and memorable moments often outshine winners.

Many popular Love Island stars find success in hosting, YouTube, and business ventures.

Love Island has single people coupling up immediately in a beautiful villa of the reality dating show. New singles enter the villa with the tough job of flirting to pull someone away from their couple. The public votes throughout the season to keep their favorite stars in the villa. They vote again for their favorite couples to win £50,000.

You need to be likable and aim to be in a convincing couple to win. The winners aren't always widely accepted. That's because the best islanders of the season make it memorable, entertaining, and are polarizing. Here are the best islanders who stand the test of time as opposed to most winners.

'Love Island' Couples Who Outlasted Their Winners

The goal is for the islanders to find love, and there are plenty of islanders who have outlasted their season's winner. The public fell for Whitney Adebayo in season 10, who was first matched with Mehdi Edno. Her bold and funny personality won people over as she matched with the communications manager. Mehdi told Whitney off for talking about him to her friends, and the public turned against him. He was dumped from the island and Whitney was brokenhearted until she met Lochan Nowacki. The beautiful couple matched each other's funny energy, and didn't fight with each other.

The finale revealed Lochan and Whitney were runner-ups to Jess Harding and Sammy Root. Sammy repeatedly hurt Jess's feelings by waiting as long as possible to close things off. It seemed like Jess wasn't Sammy's type and that was part of the issue. So it's no surprise that the winners broke up months after they won. Whitney and Lochan are going strong as season 11 airs, and they're not the only ones to outlast their winners.

Dami Hope and Indiyah Polack from season 8 placed third as original islanders who started as friends. They became romantic and made it to the end. Will Young and Jessie Wynter, Tanya Manhenga and Shaq Muhammed are going just as strong as their winners, Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan. Sophie Piper and Josh Ritchie, Zachariah Noble and Molly Marsh, Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page, Millie Court and Liam Reardon, Molly Mae Hague and Tommy Fury and are still together. Lastly, Lucie Donlan is engaged to Luke Mabbott. Love is hardly the only thing that makes for the best islander. Bringing the drama is very important.

The Best Islanders Aren’t Afraid of Drama and Looking Silly

Drama is bound to happen when people are stepping on each other's toes, and they're around each other constantly. The toughest balance for an islander is to be involved in drama without putting off the audience. After all, the most memorable moments of a long season include drama with amazing one-liners.

Dami and Indiyah were original islanders. So it was shocking that they both took someone back to the villa after Casa Amor. Dami matched with Summer Botwe, but was instantly upset seeing Indiyah return with Deji Adeniyi. One. of the most iconic exchanges happened in this scene. "It is what it is," Inidiyah said about following her head and having fun in Casa. "Until it isn't," Dami replied. He claimed to be happy and hoped Inidiyah was happy, which obviously wasn't true. "We're heartbreakers, so here we are," Dami claimed. "May the best heartbreak win," she responded.

Casa Amor gave us other iconic moments thanks to islanders behaving badly. Andrew had to tell Tasha that one of the girls was talking about how he "licked her tit or whatever" to the other islanders. Tasha looked confused and stunned. Then some islanders are supported for sticking up for themselves. Maura Higgins of season 5 caught Tom Walker telling the men, "I'm interested to see if she's all mouth or not." She confronted him in front of everyone and the audience loved it. The same season showed Anna Vakili yelling at Jordan Hames for flirting with someone else two days after he asked her to be his girlfriend.

The most intense arguments are between lovers, but those aren't the only ones that made Love Island history. Jonny Mitchell facing off at a recoupling ceremony with Theo Campbell in season 3 makes the list. The cast physically stood between the men after Jonny insulted Theo for matching with the woman he liked. People competing for the same person will give us drama. But the islanders who refuse to commit can also make good television. Zachariah from season 10 constantly entertained bombshells, his longer connection with Molly was dumped from the island, and it took her returning for Casa for him to commit. Drama makes islanders polarizing, so it's harder for them to get the majority of votes to win. That means we have winners who hardly gave the audience reasons to stay tuned.

Witty islanders not only give us good comebacks in arguments. They give us funny moments. Toby Aromolaran kept people on their toes with what came out of his mouth. Toby seemed unintentionally funny by not remembering if he kissed someone. His charisma lets him get away with a lot and that's important for the all-time best islander.

What Are the Best 'Love Island' Stars Doing Today?

The islanders didn't get the prize money, but plenty of fans get interesting opportunities. Indiyah is on the panel to talk about season 11 on the podcast Love Island: The Morning After. Maura is the host of Love Island USA After Sun. We see popular islanders from other countries getting similar opportunities. Callum Hole recently appeared on I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! living in the wilderness with other celebrities. Other iconic islanders are living their lives with riches and fame. Molly Mae and Tommy vlog on YouTube to update fans on their family. She also has a company selling tanning products and Tommy is a professional boxer.

These islanders made fans laugh, frustrated, and swoon. Some found lasting love and got their hands dirty in drama. Others didn't find love, but fans rooted for them anyway. It is important to note that the best islanders who don't win don't earn that title alone. The best islanders typically come from seasons that were a hit thanks to having more than one stand-out cast member. Season 5 is one of the best seasons and fans consider multiple stars from that season as some of the best to ever do it. So many things have to go right for an islander to be iconic and winning the season isn't one of them.

