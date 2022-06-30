The time has come to re-arrange your schedule to include ample binge time as Peacock has just unveiled the release dates for its string of original shows. Among them is The Best Man: The Final Chapters — a limited series based on the hit Universal film franchise The Best Man. Peacock had ordered a limited series in early 2021, announcing that the season premiere would include 10 episodes. The streaming platform has now announced that the limited series will premiere on December 22 just in time for the holiday season.

The Best Man: The Final Chapters, as with the film series, will be a star-studded affair, reuniting its original cast that includes Regina Hall, Morris Chestnut, Taye Diggs, Harold Perrineau, Melissa De Sousa, Terrance Howard, Sanaa Lathan, and Nia Long. In addition to announcing the release date, Peacock also gave a sneak peek at the limited series by releasing two images.

In one of the images, the men (Terrence Howard, Taye Diggs, Harold Perrineau, and Morris Chestnut) are seen sitting at a round table having fun with a game of cards and sharing drinks. Howard and Chestnut are seen in a fist bump while Diggs and Perrineau are laughing probably at a joke made by one of the men, one we can imagine could stir up controversy later. The second image shows two of the ladies (Lathan and Hall) engaging in a chit-chat while setting the table for a meal. While the images show everyone to be in a happy mood, fans know better than to expect all wine and roses from these characters.

Image via Peacock

RELATED: 'Ticket to Paradise' Trailer: Julia Roberts and George Clooney Reunite in Upcoming Rom-Com

The Best Man: The Final Chapters is set at a time when the couples have evolved to their mid-lives and now have to navigate the issues that accompany that dreaded period. Old wounds are opened along the line, making the journey a bumpy one for everyone involved. The limited series will seek to conclude the story which began in 1999 with the first film The Best Man and continued with the second Christmas-themed installment The Best Man Holiday released in 2013. A third film, The Best Man Wedding was originally planned to tie up the story but it never saw the light of day due to scheduling issues. Now, after almost a decade of waiting, fans of the film series will finally get to see how their favorite couples ended up. Will it be happily ever after for everyone? We’ll know on December 22.

Joining the original ensemble cast are Nicole Ari Parker (And Just Like That), Ron Canada (The Good Fight), Brandon Victor Dixon (Jesus Christ Superstar Live!), Michael Genet (Billions), Yvonna Pearson (Dynasty), Aaron Serotsky (The Survivor), and Terrence Terrell (Giants). The Best Man: The Final Chapter is written and directed by Malcolm D. Lee. Lee also serves as the executive producer under his Blackmaled Productions with co-executive producers including Hivemind‘s Sean Daniel, and North of Loud Sis Productions’ Dayna Lynne. Charles Stone III, Robert Townsend, and Stacey Muhammad all shared the director’s chair with Lee.

The Best Man: The Final Chapter hits Peacock on December 22.