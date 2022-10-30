Get your popcorn ready as Peacock has released the trailer for The Best Man: The Final Chapters. The eight-episode limited series is set to close off the storyline of Harper Stewart (Taye Diggs) and his friends that began all the way back in 1999. Released during the Urbanworld Film Festival in the same place where the franchise kicked off, the new footage brings the old gang back together for one last bumpy ride together that will take Harper to Hollywood.

The trailer starts off by highlighting just how much the friend group has changed since the start of the franchise. Harper has been at the center of drama involving his writing career and his love life for over 20 years now, though he's always managed to make things right and keep his friends close. Audiences haven't seen the gang together since 2013's Christmas-themed The Best Man Holiday. Now in the middle of their lives, the group never stops growing together, but The Final Chapters is hyped up as the bookend of the franchise. This time, Harper's debut novel Unfinished Business is getting the movie treatment, and everyone's ready to pop the champagne.

One problem with that news, however, is Lance (Morris Chestnut). That book nearly destroyed their friendship in the first film and sewed doubt in their relationship for years to come before the two finally fully reconciled in Holiday. Although everyone has changed so much since then, it's not likely to go over well for everyone to see the book, and by proxy one of Lance's worst moments, be blown up onto the big screen. As Harper meets with Lance, and everyone else for that matter, they'll have to wrestle with who they once were, who they are now, and if they're comfortable leaving their dirty laundry in the hands of Hollywood.

Image via Peacock

Series creator Malcolm D. Lee celebrated the long-awaited conclusion to The Best Man saga in an official statement, revisiting why he wanted to make the series in the first place. He originally approached the series with the intention of giving much-overdo representation to the Black community in a more normal setting, focusing on a group of educated and ambitious friends as they explored the challenges of life and friendship. He spoke about how fans grew attached to the characters and their relationships, saying:

"Fans of the franchise have consistently asked me (and the stellar cast) when are we going to tell them what’s happened with this group of friends? And what better way to do that than to give them what they want (and more) in a limited series. Given the moment that we are in, this is the perfect time to revisit Harper, Lance, Murch, Quentin, Jordan, Robyn, Candace and Shelby and go on the wild, emotional, hilarious ride with them, as they deal with their own journeys through parenting, activism, old love, new love and the complexities of being Black in 21st Century America. It is now more than ever that the world is craving to see what I’ve worked my entire career to show: relatable, universal stories about black people and their humanity. It has always been my mission to make African-American stories mainstream. It is my life’s work to tell stories that include and elevate us. And I HOPE my legacy will be that I represented for us."

The Best Man: The Final Chapters will see the return of its star-studded main cast with Diggs and Chestnut joined by Regina Hall, Harold Perrineau, Melissa De Sousa, Terrance Howard, Sanaa Lathan, and Nia Long. Lee will share showrunning duties with Insecure writer Dayna Lynne North, and he'll direct four episodes of the limited series. Charles Stone III, Robert Townsend, and Stacey Muhammad.

All eight episodes of The Best Man: The Final Chapters will premiere on Peacock on December 22. Check out the trailer below.