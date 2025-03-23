After two films and a limited series, is The Best Man franchise done? If you ask one of the film's stars, Regina Hall, only time will tell. It’s been nearly three years since The Best Man: The Final Chapters was released in eight episodes on Peacock. Though the series was lauded as the conclusion of the films, fans are still yearning for more. Hall has been open about her love of her character, and working with the cast throughout all of these years. But when it comes to reprising her role again, Hall tells Collider it’s a matter of timing and plot, she said:

"I don't know, it's always interesting to see what Malcolm [D Lee] comes up with. We’re always so happy that people still love it. The first movie to the second movie, I think there was 15 years difference between, so we never even thought about a sequel because I don't think there had ever been like a sequel to a rom-com kind of film. So the second time we made it, it was like, ‘I hope people like this.’ We were a little nervous, so we were so excited at the reception. And then when we turned it into a series, you wonder are people going to be able to adapt from something that was a feature. But Malcolm had a lot to say and he's like, ‘I really think it should be streaming,’ and we were like, ‘You think anybody gonna watch this?’ We really didn’t know. And then, we were so excited that people watched. But we never know. The Best Man has actually had its own kind of evolution. We’re always open if it's great, if it's something that people love and the stories still resonate with our audience — who some are younger and then some have grown up with us, and they've seen it in real time, to be honest when I was probably closer to [Kelvin] and Sadie's age. So to start there and go all the way with where life has brought all of them, it's been fun. It’s been great to see where it could go. I think you just never know. We never wanna do it where it's like, ‘They should have stopped [years ago]. So we always question it and are always talking to see if it makes sense for where they are. So, maybe. Maybe if Malcolm came to a good deal with us. But who knows, we drive Malcolm crazy. It’s like we’re his kids."

Upon its release on the streamer in December 2022, The Best Man: The Final Chapters became Peacock’s first original project to make Nielsen's Top 10 streaming rankings. According to Variety, it also marked the streamer’s biggest-ever series debut, a title previously held by Bel-Air, Peacock’s dramatic reimagining of the popular 90s sitcom, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

What Has ‘The Best Man’ Cast Said About Another Project?

Image via Peacock

Hall isn’t the only one holding out hope for a potential return. Harold Perrineau, who starred in the franchise as Julian Murch, Hall’s on-screen husband, says he has plans for one last project. While promoting his bourbon line, Sable, which he shares with franchise co-stars Morris Chestnut, Taye Diggs, and Lee, Perrineau unleashed his plan in a chat with The L.A. Times. “Since we have a bourbon together, the secret plan is to see if we can get Malcolm to write one more chapter,” he said in October 2024. “He might. Or he might not. If he doesn’t, we will always have Sable as our way of staying together as long as we can.”

In the meantime, you can catch Hall in O'Dessa on Hulu. Stay tuned at Collider for more from our conversation.