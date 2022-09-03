I hope you’re ready for a busy viewing month, Disney+ fans, because there’s a ton of exciting stuff on the docket this September! In addition to the ongoing adventures of She-Hulk, September will finally reunite us with old friends (like Cassian Andor) and old foes (those pesky Sanderson Sisters). September 8 is Disney+ Day, which will be an especially busy day for new releases on the platform. We know it can be a little stressful to wade through so much new content, so we hope these seven picks will help you get started. Happy watching, and may your lattes be as pumpkin spiced as you wish.

Image via Disney

Available: September 8 | Directed by: Taika Waititi

Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, Christian Bale

Did you miss the God of Thunder’s most recent silver screen outing? As Korg would advise, grab your popcorn and settle in for an evening of self-exploration, rekindled romance, and some pretty great Guns n’ Roses needle drops. This author admits to being a little frustrated by Love and Thunder upon my first viewing, but I am looking forward to getting a smaller and quieter chance to re-visit characters and performers we all love so much. At this point in the MCU’s history, I think sometimes it can be enough to be excited at the prospect of spending time with your superhero friends. For all my nitpicky nerd quibbles, Taika Waititi’s second Thor film is a sweet, goofy story, buoyed by the incredible chemistry between Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman as well as an intense and deeply-felt villain turn from Christian Bale.

Image via Disney

Available: September 8 | Directed by: Robert Zemeckis

Cast: Tom Hanks, Ben Ainsworth, Cynthia Erivo

To be fair, Disney’s deluge of live-action remakes of their beloved animated classics has often been more miss than hit. But we can’t deny being at least a little intrigued by the cast and crew behind this retelling of the story of a certain wooden boy. Helmed by Robert Zemeckis (Who Framed Roger Rabbit, just for starters), Pinocchio is the familiar story of a wooden puppet longing to become a real boy. Tom Hanks (who else?) plays Gepetto, and the supporting cast includes Keegan-Michael Key, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Cynthia Erivo as the Blue Fairy. Erivo, a bonafide star of both stage and screen, will be singing a new version of “When You Wish Upon a Star,” which is probably worth the price of admission alone. And if you don’t dig it? Well, you’ll only have to wait a few months for Guillermo del Toro’s take on Netflix!

Image via Disney+

Available: September 8

Featuring: Deborah Chow, Ewan McGregor, Hayden Christensen

Are you already missing Obi-Wan Kenobi? Fret not, fans! Between Star Wars and the MCU, Disney+ has a great track record of exciting and insightful behind-the-scenes content. The streak hopefully continues with an in-depth look at the making of Obi-Wan Kenobi. Director Deborah Chow and the cast and crew are all featured in this documentary, offering fans glimpses into multiple elements of the production. Personally, I very much hope for some more footage of Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen during lightsaber training.

United Sharks of America

Image via Disney

Available: September 9 | Narrated by: John Beach

Sharks in the United States are not confined to the fictional Amity Island! If the IMAX release of Jaws has you hungering for more shark content, check out this 2015 National Geographic special. United Sharks of America dives deep into the areas around the country with the highest level of shark activity, and offers viewers important information about how to most safely share the beaches with these magnificent animals. Shark Week is just a state of mind, friends.

Image via Disney+

Available: September 21 | Created by: Tony Gilroy

Cast: Diego Luna, Genevieve O'Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona

It’s finally time, Rogue One fans! After being delayed last month, the first three episodes of the latest Star Wars story will all be available on September 21. Set five years before the events of Rogue One, Andor follows, among others, Cassian Andor (played once more by Diego Luna), a thief who eventually becomes a leader in the Rebellion. The Disney+ Star Wars series so far have done a great job of exploring some characters and worlds a little less immediately tied to the Skywalkers, and it’s going to be really exciting to dig deeper into this period of history in the Galaxy Far, Far Away.

Image via Disney

Available: September 30 | Directed by: Alex Zamm

Cast: Malachi Barton, Christian J. Simon, Sophia Hammons, Phil Wright

With all due respect to Camp Rock and High School Musical, many of the best Disney Channel Original Movies are the spooky ones. From Halloweentown to Don’t Look Under the Bed, DCOMs have never shied away from ghosties and beasties and things that go bump in the night. Under Wraps 2 is the sequel to 2021's Under Wraps (itself a remake of the 1997 original and very first DCOM). After having accidentally revived a friendly mummy (called Harold, of course) in the first film, teens Amy, Gilbert, and Marshall must now face the threat of a second and evil mummy coming to threaten their new friend. Will they save the day in time to make it back to Amy’s dad’s Halloween-themed wedding?! Tune in on September 30 to find out!

Image via Disney+

Available: September 30 | Directed by: Anne Fletcher

Cast: Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, Sarah Jessica Parker

Friends, does it matter what I say here? Who among us has not been chasing the spooky high of this autumnal classic since 1993? Generously being released just in time for us to obsess over it all October long, Hocus Pocus 2 sees the long-awaited return of the Sanderson Sisters (Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker), back to once more menace the teens of Salem! Directed by Anne Fletcher (27 Dresses, The Proposal), this sequel promises to be an enchanting blend of what we loved about the original (Doug Jones is back!) with all-new elements and characters. Nostalgia is a powerful potion, kids, so if you’re looking to get into the Halloween spirit as quickly as possible, I can’t think of a better way than hitting “play” on this one right away. Be careful around black flame candles, please.

