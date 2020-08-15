The Best New Movies on Amazon in August 2020

Need something new to watch this month? Summer is in full swing, but with the pandemic still underway, there’s not a summer blockbuster to be found. Fortunately, we’ve got streaming. While Netflix keeps jamming out new original movies, Amazon Prime Video has a lot of great old favorites hitting their streaming service in August 2020, along with a pair of last year’s best feel-good films, and one of this year’s most fascinatingly flawed releases.

In terms of old favorites, Christopher Nolan‘s Inception is arriving on the streaming service just in time to get you through your Tenet envy, and if you’re looking to get away from the summer heat, Nancy Meyers‘ The Holiday has all the wintery cottagecore aesthetic you crave. As for those feel-good movies, we’ve got Dora and the Lost City of Gold and The Peanut Butter Falcon, and if you want to get weird with it, Josh Trank‘s Capone is now streaming for all to see.

Get the details on our picks for the best new movies on Amazon Prime below, and you’re looking for everything hitting the streaming service this month, you can find the full list of new movies and TV shows here.