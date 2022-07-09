Summer is officially here, folks, and wow, does Disney+ have you covered for some seasonally appropriate entertainment! In addition to the finale of Ms. Marvel, expect to find hot dogs, Mickey Mouse, teens singing, dancing, and/or being the Living Dead, and just so many sharks. This is a rare month with no new Star Wars or MCU property to dominate your viewing schedule, so take the opportunity to go down the rabbit hole of the excellent ESPN and National Geographic content available on the platform.

(Did we mention sharks?)

The Good, the Bad, The Hungry

Available: July 1

Directed by: Nicole Lucas Haimes

Featuring: Takeru Kobayashi, Joey Chestnut

What’s summertime without hot dogs, right? In this 2019 entry of ESPN’s 30 for 30 documentary series, director Nicole Lucas Haimes dives deep into the world of competitive eating; specifically, into July 4th’s annual Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest on Coney Island. For years, this competition has been dominated by the rivalry between two masters: Joey Chestnut and Takeru Kobayashi. (Chestnut is the reigning champ as of 2021.) If you’ve only ever thought of competitive eating as something silly that anyone on an empty stomach might be great at, this documentary offers the opportunity to learn how serious the training, physical and emotional, for this sport really is.

Available: July 4

Narrated by: Michael B. Jordan

This new documentary series from National Geographic focuses on the diverse and breathtaking lands and animals of North America. Sometimes it can feel wild to remember that just this one continent contains both the mountains of the Northwest and the steamy swamps of the Southeast. There are alligators and moose and sea lions and bald eagles, all on one vast piece of the Earth! Created by the award-winning filmmakers of Planet Earth, Frozen Planet, and the Disneynature series, we can expect America the Beautiful to certainly be absolutely gorgeous, and also hopefully an encouraging reminder of all the amazing flora and fauna we have to preserve and fight for.

The Wonderful Summer of Mickey Mouse

Available: July 8

Directed by: Karl Hadrika, William Reiss, Eddie Trigueros

Starring: Chris Diamantopoulos as Mickey Mouse and Kaitlyn Robrock as Minnie Mouse

This special starring Mickey and friends is the third seasonal entry in The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse. This author would argue that sometimes the sheer weight of the Mickey Mouse iconography can lead the character to come off as a little bland and lacking in personality. (Selling theme park tickets is serious business!) The Wonderful World segments have been a refreshing reminder that, in addition to being the faces of the biggest media company in the world, Mickey and Minnie are silly and zany and well-adapted to all manners of shenanigans.

SharkFest 2022

Beginning: July 10

Okay, here we go! Don’t tell the mayor of Amity island, but there is shark content as far as the eye can see this month on Disney+. We’ve chosen to focus on this year’s SharkFest, beginning on July 10, available on Disney+ as well as all National Geographic networks. SharkFest will be an expansive collection of new programming as well as updated and enhanced content. Don’t be misled by sensational titles like When Sharks Attack; National Geographic has done excellent work for years in educating the world about the ocean’s most misunderstood predator. Sharks are vital to a healthy ocean ecosystem, and it’s on all of us to learn how to safely co-exist with them. Also: sharks are very, very cool.

Available: July 15

Directed by: Paul Hoen

Starring: Meg Donnelly, Milo Manheim, RuPaul (voice)

Look, I’m old now, so I confess to not being up-to-date on this Disney Channel original movie series. But I remember my own summer evenings spent over a bowl of popcorn and a viewing of Johnny Tsunami or Brink! So, who am I not to make sure our current generation of DCOM enthusiasts know what’s coming up? Zombies 3 is set during the senior year of cheerleader Addison and, well, zombie Zed. They attend Seabrook High in a town that’s home to humans and monsters alike! That’s pretty cool. Wait, hold on, apparently extraterrestrials show up in this one as well?! In the middle of Addison getting ready for the big cheer-off?! Pass the popcorn, kids, I’m staying up to check this out too. Don’t draw on my face when I pass out.

Available: July 27

Directed by: Lawrence Kasdan

Industrial Light & Magic (ILM) are the geniuses and wizards behind so many of our favorite special effects in cinema history. From, of course, Star Wars to Back to the Future and on and on and on, ILM is an indisputable legend. This six-part docuseries, directed by none other than Lawrence Kasdan (Empire Strikes Back, just for starters), will take viewers behind-the-scenes to tell the stories of the groundbreaking artists and engineers who have brought so many of our most beloved movie moments to life. Fans of movie magic will be sure to want to check this out!

Available: July 17

Created by: Tim Federle

Starring: Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett

Give it up for the return of the best and most specific title in the game! Season 3 takes the high school theater nerds of East High and sends them off to Camp Shallow Lake in California. But, wait, will there still be a musical production at this summer camp? You bet your s’mores there is! Our campers will be busy preparing for Frozen, perfectly themed for beating the heat of “campfires, summer romances, and curfew-less nights.” Get ready for renditions of songs from Disney properties like Camp Rock, Frozen, and, naturally, High School Musical.