Wondering what to watch on Netflix? It's a feeling we all know too well. The endless scroll, autoplay trailer, and algorithm-tailored suggestions can get overwhelming, so we've combed through everything that's new on Netflix this month and picked our favorites to help you cut down on the wondering and get to the watching.

Nobody turns out new originals faster and more often than Netflix, and this month is a comedy-heavy haul, bringing Amy Pohler's empowering teen comedy Moxie, EricIf yy André's long-delayed prank comedy/road movie hybrid Bad Trip, and the Jennifer Garner-led family comedy YES DAY. In other new releases, horror fans should check out The Block Island Sound, an indie eco-horror that earned good buzz on the festival circuit last year.

And of course, as usual, there are also some older favorites and slept-on gems from years past worth checking out. Speaking of which, Batman Begins and The Dark Knight are constantly bouncing from streamer to streamer, so I've opted to keep 'em off the list this time in favor of highlighting some other gems, but if Zack Snyder's Justice League has you in the mood for more Batman, you can get a double-dose on Netflix this month. Check out the details on the new Netflix originals and the rest of our must-watch picks below.

Crazy, Stupid, Love

Image via Warner Bros.

Available: March 1

Directors: Glenn Ficarra and John Requa

Writer: Dan Fogelman

Cast: Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling, Julianne Moore, Emma Stone, John Carroll Lynch, Marisa Tomei, Kevin Bacon

Crazy, Stupid, Love is a bit like Love Actually in the sense that, if you revisit it after enough time, you realize almost every character is kind of a garbage person, but the excellent cast and breezy tone are charming enough to make it work anyway. Written by This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman before he traumatized the world with a crockpot, the 2011 romantic comedy stars Steve Carell as a man heartbroken after his wife (Julianne Moore) leaves him and gets a makeover courtesy of a cocky young womanizer (Ryan Gosling) who teaches him how to get back on the dating scene. Crazy, Stupid, Love features the same kind of overlapping narratives and twisty reveals that make This Is Us such a hit, all condensed in a bite-sized movie-length narrative. Some of those twists (and a lot of the jokes) definitely don't hold up so well, but the cast is a treat, Gosling and Emma Stone have magnetic chemistry, and if nothing else, this is the movie that gave the internet one of its favorite laughing gifs.

Moxie

Image via Netflix

Available: March 3

Director: Amy Poehler

Writers: Tamara Chestna and Dylan Meyer

Cast: Hadley Robinson, Lauren Tsai, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Nico Hiraga, Sydney Park, Josephine Langford, Clark Gregg, Josie Totah, Alycia Pascual-Peña, Anjelika Washington, Charlie Hall, Sabrina Haskett, Ike Barinholtz, Amy Poehler, Marcia Gay Harden

After making her feature directing debut with Netflix's 2019 feel-good comedy, Amy Pohler re-teamed with the streamer for her second film and leveled up in all the right ways. A passionate, if occasionally on-the-nose rallying cry for intersectional teenage feminism, Moxie follows a shy teenager, Vivian (Hadley Robinson), who finds inspiration in her mom's history of feminist activism and launches an anonymous zine that turns her school upside down. The film has faced some fair criticism for putting characters of color on the sidelines and, in doing so, side-stepping some of the film's most powerful messaging, but there's still a lot to love about the feel-good call for community and the strength in communication - not to mention introducing a whole new generation to the joys of Riot Grrrl culture.

The Block Island Sound

Available: March 11

Directors/Writers: Kevin McManus and Matthew McManus

Cast: Chris Sheffield, Michaela McManus, Neville Archambault, Jim Cummmings

The start of the year usually brings a bit of a dry spell in new horror movies, but fortunately, streaming keeps us genre nuts well-fed all year-'round. The latest indie horror of note to land on Netflix is a creepy little sci-fi mystery box about an unknown force in a coastal town that's mucking up the ecosystem and leaving those who witness it stricken with madness. Writing and directing duo Kevin McManus and Matthew McManus create a pervasive sense of dread as their Lovecraftian eco-horror unfolds, settling into a sense of decay, be it environmental or the rot that can fester in dysfunctional families. It all culminates in a series of reveals that might have fallen short of the paranoid promise of their slow-burn mystery, but the filmmakers make clever use of striking imagery and sound editing to pull off the payoff right when it counts. In fact, I was a bit lukewarm on this one when I caught it at Fantasia Fest last July, but some of those climactic sequences have been rolling around in my head ever since, and that kind of staying power is a real testament to both the technical skill on display and how effectively it taps into the terror of the unknown.

YES DAY

Image via Netflix

Available: March 12

Director: Miguel Arteta

Writer: Justin Malen

Cast: Jennifer Garner, Édgar Ramírez, Jenna Ortega, Julian Lerner, Everly Carganilla, June Diane Raphael, Nat Faxon

From Cedar Rapids to Alexander and the Terrible, No Good, Very Bad Day to Duck Butter, Miguel Arteta is one of those filmmakers that's impossible to pin down. For his latest, Arteta returns to broad family fare and reunites with Jennifer Garner for YES DAY. Garner stars alongside Édgar Ramírez as a pair of overworked parents tired of telling their kids no. The cure? A "Yes Day", the premise of which is they spend an entire day saying yes to whatever their kids want to do. That sounds like The Purge for parents and there's definitely a darker, more interesting version of this movie to be made, but that's not what YES DAY is interested in and that's fair enough. This is a straight-up feel-good family film wherein the kids' big asks basically amount to eating too much sugar and playing during work hours. Honestly? It's been a rough year and I kind of appreciate the simplicity. It's bright, playful, and super thin, but Garner and Ramírez are reliably endearing, and if you're looking for something easy-breezy to watch while you decompress with the fam, YES DAY will get the job done.

The BFG

Image via Disney

Available: March 15

Director: Steven Spielberg

Writer: Melissa Mathison

Cast: Mark Rylance, Ruby Barnhill, Penelope Wilton, Jemaine Clement, Rebecca Hall, Rafe Spall, Bill Hader

For a Steven Spielberg-directed Disney movie, The BFG kind of flew under the radar, so if you missed it before, now's the perfect chance to catch up on the gorgeous family adventure. Adapting from Roald Dahl's beloved children's book, The BFG stars recent Spielberg favorite Mark Rylance as the eponymous Big Friendly Giant, who befriends a human girl (Ruby Barnhill). Together, they set out on an adventure to take down the bigger, more bloodthirsty giants from his world, who want to invade earth and feast on mankind. The BFG isn't top-tier Spielberg, but it's still Spielberg, which means it's definitely a top-tier family adventure, infused with the filmmaker's signature sense of wonder, and featuring some captivating motion-capture work from Rylance. And on the matter of animation and effects, The BFG is just downright stunning to behold.

Bad Trip

Image via Netflix

Available: March 25

Director: Kitao Sakurai

Writers: Dan Curry, Eric André, Kitao Sakurai

Cast: Eric André, Lil Rel Howery, Tiffany Hadish, Michaela Conlin

Bad Trip was originally supposed to debut at SXSW 2020 before the pandemic sent the film industry into complete disarray. In the aftermath, Netflix snatched up the comedy from Orion Pictures and the long road to release is finally over. Directed by The Eric André Show regular and produced by the folks behind Jackass, Bad Trip promises a road movie/prank comedy hybrid starring Eric André and Lil Rel Howery as two best friends on a trip across America - and unleashing big-budget pranks on unsuspecting folks. The plot is scripted but the reactions are real, and once you throw in Tiffany Hadish as an escaped convict, Bad Trip looks poised to unleash some wild, laugh-out-loud comedic chaos.

At Eternity’s Gate

Image via CBS Films

Available: March 31

Director: Julian Schnabel

Writers: Jean-Claude Carrière, Louise Kugelberg, Julian Schnabel

Cast: Willem Dafoe, Rupert Friend, Mads Mikkelsen, Mathieu Amalric, Emmanuelle Seigner, Oscar Isaac

If you're looking to lose yourself in lush visuals and rich performances, you're going to want to add the 2018 drama At Eternity's Gate to your watchlist this month. Before Night Falls and The Diving Bell and the Butterfly filmmaker Julian Schnabel unfurls another striking, heart-wrenching character drama about illness, this time centered on the final years of Vincent van Gogh's life. Willem Dafoe stars as the tormented artist - an absolutely astounding, nuanced, and kaleidoscopic performance of manic genius and all-consuming mental illness - and his gorgeous work is matched by the artistry of Schabel's lens, which transforms the world into a gorgeous, immersive experience of van Gogh's vision. It's sad as hell and just on the right side of pretentious, but damn, At Eternity's Gate is a stunning, artful film that takes the legendary artist down from his pedestal of infamous suffering and instead, steps into the pain with him, tenderly focused on empathy over idolization and humanity over hagiography.

