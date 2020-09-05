The Best New Shows on Netflix in September 2020

There’s usually a bit of an entertainment lull in September, as the kids head back to school, awards season starts gearing up, and folks get to watching their old favorites for the upcoming holidays. But 2020 ain’t your average year, and in a lot of ways, September is shaping up to be one of the most intriguing content months of the year. On Netflix, that naturally means a lot of binge-worthy shows are coming your way, and there are quite a few worth getting excited for, depending on what you like.

For one thing, you’re definitely going to want to keep an eye out for Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous, which offers an animated half-hour spin on everyone’s rawring franchise. Elsewhere in children’s programming, Kenny Ortega looks to deliver another delightful musical with a slightly spooky edge in Julie and the Phantoms. Cooking enthusiasts have plenty to look forward to, as do sitcom stans, and the very specific audience who’s been dying to see Hilary Swank head into space. Check out our picks for September’s new highlights on Netflix, and if you’re looking for all the new series hitting the streamer this month, you can find the full list of arriving and departing titles here.