The Best New Shows to Watch on Netflix in November 2020

Happy November! Spooky season is passed (though it lives forever in our hearts), “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year” lies ahead, and as usual, Netflix is keeping the people fed with binge-worthy new shows all month. But there’s always so dang much new material, so if you’re wondering what to watch on Netflix this month, we’ve got you covered with a week-to-week guide to all the best new shows and old favorites arriving on streaming in November.

The crown jewel (wink wink) this month is the much-anticipated Season 4 of The Crown, which continues unraveling the modern history of the British royal family and welcomes the long-awaited introduction of Princess Diana into the fold. If you’re looking for something a little lighter, there’s lots of new seasonal content to look forward to, whether you’re looking for a light-hearted YA romance (Dash & Lily) or some classic comfort TV in the form of home makeovers (Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas). In the realm of old favorites, you can look forward to a return to Capeside as Dawson’s Creek returns to Netflix, and if you need a laugh, you can turn to all three seasons of Chappelle’s Show.

If you’re looking for the full list, you can find all the new movies and TV shows on Netflix in November 2020 right here, and check out the details on our curated picks below.