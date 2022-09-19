Over the past fourteen years, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has grown into a Hollywood juggernaut, becoming the biggest franchise in the history of cinema. Producing and ever-increasing number of blockbuster films every year, as well as a growing range of TV shows, the MCU is showing no sign of slowing down.

However, it's easy to forget that Marvel was a presence on our screens, even before Robert Downey Jr. donned the Iron Man suit for the first time. In the decade or so before that, audiences were still being treated to one to three Marvel movies a year. And while many of them may not hold up to modern sensibilities, there are some genuine gems that are just as significant today, as well as some that deserve revaluation.

'Fantastic Four' (2005) - Just Turn off Your Brain And Enjoy Some Goofy Fun

The Fantastic Four, have had a long and troubled history with cinematic adaptations, from the infamous 1994 version that never saw the light of day, to the notorious 2015 version which many wish hadn't seen the light of day. However, this version is actually pretty fun if you don't take it too seriously.

Sure, it has it's issues, but it also has plenty of charm. The main cast is enjoyable, including a pre-Super Soldier serum Chris Evans, even if many Fantastic Four fans might take issue with how they were written. For years this has been the best Fantastic Four movie by default, but we'll check in again in two years to see if that's still the case.

'Hulk' (2003) - Ambitious and Creative, Even if it Doesn't Always Work

Often derided by critics and fans, Ang Lee's Hulk is something of a spectacular misstep, but in all the best possible ways. Yes, it may have issues with pacing, and it can be stylistically jarring, but it also attempts to add depth to the story, and tries to craft a much more personal journey for Eric Bana's Bruce Banner.

It's unlike anything audiences had seen before, especially compared to other superhero movies. From the multitude of themes Leetried to weave into the narrative, to the unique, comic-inspired visuals. In a genre that is often accused of uniformity, this movie stands out and that's never a bad thing.

'Daredevil' (2003) - Why All the Blind Hate?

Daredevil has been a hot topic over the past few years, thanks to Charlie Cox's performance in the self-titled Netflix series. Before that however, Ben Affleck had a more divisive stint in the iconic red suit, in which he took on Kingpin and Bullseye, while sharing some awkward romantic moments with Jennifer Garner's Elektra.

The film does have a lot going for it though, including some great visuals that are taken directly from the comics. The cast is also quite impressive, with Michael Clarke Duncan embodying a truly intimidating Kingpin, and Colin Farrell having a great time hamming it up as Bullseye. Make sure you check out the Director's Cut though to get the best experience possible.

'The Punisher' (2004) - An Overlooked and Underappreciated Uncut Gem

The Punisher has got to hold the record for the most live-action depictions of any character - before their MCU debut. The character appeared in three films, but it's this middle child from 2004 that warrants the most attention. Starring Thomas Jane in the title role, this movie is an intense, gritty and action-packed vengeance flick, but it's also full of pathos, with Jane bringing a lot of depth to the character.

John Travolta offers a delightfully over-the-top performance as the villain, Howard Saint, and the two work well off of each other. It's an elaborate and bloody homage to revenge films of the '70s, and it challenged expectations of what a superhero movie could be.

'Blade II' (2002) - A Worthy Follow-Up to the Movie that Started it All

There's no doubt that Blade (1998) launched a new era of superhero movies, especially for Marvel. So, naturally, its sequel had some big shoes to fill. Directed by Guillermo del Toro, the film sees Wesley Snipes return as the titular vampire-human hybrid as he is forced to team up with a group of vampires, the Bloodpack, in order to save both human and vampire kind.

While not as well-received as the original, the sequel still offers everything that was beloved about its predecessor, with a healthy dose of del Toro's own style. Full of action, horror and just a bit of silliness, it's a fun ride that deserves to be remembered.

'X2: X-Men United' (2003) - The Right Way to Make a Sequel

As with Blade, 2000's X-Men was integral to the foundation of this wave of superhero movies. However, where the former movie's sequel had mixed results, X-Men 2 matched its predecessor in every way and even managed to improve upon it. The plot focuses on Col. William Stryker's attempt to use Professor X's powers to wipe out every mutant on Earth, while also shedding light on the Colonel's history with Wolverine.

It's an action-packed but thoughtful film, artfully made and featuring stellar performances from series mainstays such as Hugh Jackman and Patrick Stewart. Despite the ensemble cast, the plot threads weave together to form a cohesive narrative that still holds up two decades later.

'Blade' (1998) - The Dawn of the First Marvel Empire

By the late '90s, superhero movies were, to put it politely, in a bit of a rut. The awe of Christopher Reeve's Superman films or the darkness of Tim Burton's Batman franchise had long since dissipated, leaving audiences with the likes of Batman & Robin and Steel (Both 1997). Blade changed all that with its blood and violence, and an approach that took the source material seriously.

Not to mention, this was only the fourth theatrically released Marvel film and the first one to be a real success. The early 2000s Marvel movie boom, and the eventual formation of the MCU, owe a great deal to this film.

'Spider-Man' (2002) - Twenty Years Later, It's Still Beloved

Is there any film from the pre-MCU era more beloved than that original Spider-Man movie? This is without a doubt the entry that really put Marvel movies on the map. And for a whole generation, Tobey Maguire is the Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. Of course, the real star of the show is Willem DaFoe, who devours the dual role of Norman Osborn and The Green Goblin with such mesmerizing intensity.

It's not all bright colours and bad jokes though, this movie can get dark and pretty brutal, especially in that final fight scene. There's a reason why for many, this is still the definitive cinematic depiction of the Web-Head.

'X-Men' (2000) - Looking for a Genre-Defining Film? X Marks the Spot

Sandwiched between Blade and Spider-Man, the original X-Men movie rounds out the trio of films that paved the way for Marvel's theatrical success in the early 2000s. This movie did the impossible, it took one of Marvel's most outlandish concepts and created a movie that manages to be grounded, while holding true to its characters.

And characters are what drive this story. Hugh Jackman and Anna Paquin are the heart of the tale, while Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen bring weight and dignity to frenemies, Professor X and Magneto. For a movie about mutants, it really finds the humanity of the characters, which is why it still holds up to this day.

'Spider-Man 2' (2004) - Setting the Bar for Superhero Movies

For years, Spider-Man 2 has been regarded as one of the greatest superhero movies ever made, even to this day. It's a perfect example of what a sequel should be, with Sam Raimi picking up where he left off to dig even deeper into Peter Parker's psychology. Peter's relationship with Otto Octavius provides a beautiful through-line and Alfred Molina brings the tortured scientist to life with aplomb.

It's a very human and personal story, wrapped up in spectacular action set pieces. Nowhere is this better represented than in the iconic train sequence, which is one of the greatest moments to ever appear in a superhero film.

