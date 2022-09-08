The cult-classic sitcom of the 2000s, Arrested Development, is filled with infinite moments of comedy gold, with the show's long-running gags and call-backs being the main factor of its hilarity and success. The first three seasons are the peak of the show - let's not talk about season four or five - with enough heavy-handed levels of foreshadowing that allow a binge-watcher to catch up on every joke that might have been missed otherwise.

The once-canceled, beloved sitcom has made enough jokes to become staples of pop culture. It's even found its way into the contemporary lexicon, helping to establish the show as a powerhouse of comedy and influence the humor of popular shows today. With that being said, what are the best running gags of Arrested Developmenthistory?

J. Walter Weatherman's "Lessons"

J. Walter Weatherman, the one-armed man and former employee of the Bluth Company, was first used by George Bluth Sr. as a way to lecture his children about the importance of mundane tasks such as remembering to leave notes or not to yell at each other through the traumatizing scare tactic of having his arm "ripped off" in front of his children because of their actions.

He made several appearances throughout the duration of the series, in both flashbacks and in the modern day, always ending with the reveal of fake blood pouring out of his arm socket and reprimanding his audience.

The "Charlie Brown" Walk

The show makes many references to the classic Charles Schulz cartoon and comic series, Peanuts, but none are as pervasive as the sad, slumped walk that many characters partake in after they receive some bad news.

George Michael does the walk when he gets dumped, with the classic Peanuts piano riff playing and a Snoopy-style beagle lying on top of a doghouse behind him, to really solidify the reference. George Sr. walks in the same manner when he finds out Lucille kissed his brother, as well as Gob when he reads a magic magazine that labels him as "Poof Goof of the Year".

Chicken Impressions

When it comes to the name-calling classic of being described as a 'chicken' it's pretty hard to get it wrong, but the Bluths are unable to just call someone a chicken. They manage to instead deliver the most inaccurate and vivid portrayals of the bird that include hand-clapping, leg flails, and erratic hand movements to really drive the point home.

Gob is usually the most frequent chicken who aggressively claps and yells 'Ca-Ca-CAW!' at anyone unlucky enough to experience his mockery, with Buster acutely pointing out that "chickens don't clap" and Michael wondering if anyone in his family "has ever even seen a chicken" before.

Is Tobias Gay?

Arguably the most pervasive of all running gags on the show, Tobias' constant hints towards his sexuality are told through an immense amount of double entendres. This includes telling a store clerk that he is "buy-curious" and writing a book called "'The Man Inside Me'" (that, of course, is a surprise hit in the LGBT+ community), as well as his strained relationship with his wife Lindsay and his reluctance to do anything remotely sexual with her.

Tobias is unbelievably oblivious to all the constant hints and revelations that he accidentally slips out on a daily basis, much to the disbelief of everyone around him, making it one of the show's funniest jokes and a key component to the character of Tobias as a whole.

"Marry me!"

Maeby, the rebellious and wily granddaughter of the Bluth family, managed to con her way into landing an illustrious job as a studio executive for Tantamount Studios, despite still being in middle school and not being old enough to drive. Whenever anyone at the studio grows suspicious of her real age, which often happens, Maeby enthusiastically exclaims "Marry me!" to throw people off and allow her to keep her job.

Like most phrases used by the Bluth family, it is spun in a variety of ways, such as when she accidentally forgets the boundaries of its usage when she tries it on Michael, or when Maeby has to appear younger and tells a suspicious guard to "babysit me!" instead.

The Blue Man Group

Tobias' relentless passion for acting is another gag that is played for laughs throughout the entire run of the show, with his obsession with joining the popular performance art troupe The Blue Man Group being especially hilarious. He even paints his entire body fully blue on many occasions much to the chagrin of anyone unlucky enough to come into contact with him.

First believing that the group was a support group for depressed men, Tobias then soon makes it a life commitment to become an understudy who is at first rejected, then accepted, but then loses the job to George Sr. before the gig even started. Despite this constant rejection he still makes sure to "blue himself" on any occasion, always making sure to stain the Bluth model home with paint properly.

The Literal Doctor

Whenever anyone in the Bluth clan manages to find themselves in the hospital, which is a lot, they sometimes run into Dr. Fishman who gives all-too-literal responses to his clients' wellbeing. He is hated by the Bluths because of this, always misleading everyone about the real circumstances of their loved ones.

He says that Tobias "looks like he's dead" simply because he is once again in blue paint and says that Buster is "going to be all right" because he lost his left hand to a seal, leading to Lucille calling him 'Dr. Wordsmith'.

