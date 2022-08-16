Disney released their first feature-length film in 1937, and it paved the way for the magical and wonderful world of Disney that we have today. Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs not only became the highest-grossing movie of all time upon its release but rocket launched Walt Disney and his plans in the direction of continuous success. And it remains an oldie but a goodie. To date, Disney has released countless TV shows and spin-offs and has made over 120 feature films since the release of Snow White, with many more in the works for future projects.

RELATED: Animated Disney Movies You Might've Overlooked

Because of the ever-growing list of Disney movies, it's not uncommon for some hidden gems to get overlooked by others. Whether they became overshadowed by others released at the same time or weren't as popular upon their release, some Disney movies haven't received the attention they deserve, which means the incredible songs within haven't either. From Oliver and Company to The Princess And The Frog, these older classics are a must-watch for any Disney fan, albeit only for a good jam session.

"Why Should I Worry?" ('Oliver and Company' — 1988)

Oliver and Company was a new take on the classic story of orphaned youngster Oliver Twist. The film may have been poorly received by critics, only retaining a 6.6 rating from IMDb and a 50% score on the Tomatometer. But it has some fantastic songs throughout its entirety.

One of the more upbeat songs is "Why Should I Worry?" Sung by Billy Joel and playing as the dog version of Dodger is smoothly making his way through the streets of New York. It's a feel-good track that accurately introduces the street-wise Dodger. And it'll soon have you singing along.

"Zero To Hero" ('Hercules' — 1997)

Hercules' Greek mythology might be incredibly inaccurate and all over the place. However, it's still a fantastic feel-good film with the ability to have you singing, dancing, and clapping like there's no tomorrow. Aside from its unique depictions of Greek mythology, the movie's animation and soundtrack are brilliant.

While songs like "Go The Distance," "I Won't Say I'm In Love," and "The Gospel Truth" are undoubtedly fantastic additions to the movie, the upbeat and catchy "Zero To Hero" is sure to put you in a good mood. It's a Disney movie that many of today's kids probably haven't seen, but it's more than worthy of a watch.

"Robin Hood and Little John Running Through The Forest" (Robin Hood' — 1973)

Disney's almost fifty-year-old take on the classic story of the man who stole from the rich to give to the poor made its way onto screens in 1973. It follows the story of Robin Hood and Little John, this time in the form of a fox and a bear, as they go about their adventures in Sherwood Forest, all while trying to avoid the no-good Sheriff and his posse.

"Oo de lally, oo de lally, golly, what a day." You sang that, didn't you? It's perhaps one of the most well-known songs from this take on the classic story, but the movie itself is very underrated in comparison to others. Many kids nowadays likely won't have seen it, but from the soundtrack to the animation, it's well worth the watch.

"There Is No Home Like The One You've Got" ('Bolt' — 2008)

One of the newer movies on this list, the family adventure film Bolt, is one that 2000s babies might have been before. Bolt follows the story of a TV star dog who believes everything that happens on the set is real, so when he gets lost in the real world with no clue how to be a real dog, it makes for an interesting adventure.

The movie may not technically be a musical from Disney, but it has a brilliant song that plays over a montage of Bolt learning to become a dog, and it no doubt brought a strange sense of happiness to your heart. The song "There Is No Home Like The One You've Got" is about making what you have a home, and it's a great thing to live by. Wherever you are, if you're surrounded by the people you love, whether there's a roof over your head or not, you're home.

"Hellfire" ('The Hunchback Of Notre Dame' — 1996)

Image via Disney

Now you might think, The Hunchback of Notre Dame? That's not underrated. Compared to other Disney movies, it absolutely is, and it's one that many kids these days likely won't have seen. The 1996 release is the seventh installment in the Disney Renaissance era. It follows the story of Quasimodo, the disfigured and disabled bell ringer of Notre Dame who wants nothing more than to fit in.

Like most installments of the Renaissance era (1989 - 1999), The Hunchback of Notre Dame is a musical adaptation of a previously written story, and it's got some fantastic songs throughout it. Whether your favorite is Quasimodo's willfully sung "Out There" or the feelgood "Topsy Turvey," no other song sticks in the minds quite like "Hellfire," which is sung by the big bag himself, Claude Frollo. The song's powerful lyrics and orchestra make this a standout number in the film, and it just goes to show that Disney is brilliant at that darker side of storytelling when they want to be.

RELATED: Scariest Animated Disney Movies Of All Time

"Friends On The Otherside" (The Princess And The Frog' — 2009)

The Princess And The Frog is one Disney movie that people connected with differently. It wasn't about a princess who needed rescuing or a little girl dreaming of becoming a princess. Instead, it was about a hard-working woman who worked to achieve her dreams and open a restaurant of her own. The movie was a new adventure for Disney fans, and it didn't disappoint, but it didn't get the attention it deserved compared to other Disney features.

It has a fantastic soundtrack and stunning visuals, including some loveable characters (a certain adorable firefly comes to mind). One of the best songs has to be "Friends On The Other Side." It's got a darker element and takes inspiration from voodoo, something we haven't seen in Disney's projects before. So if you're in the mood for a supernatural New Orleans adventure in a darker take on a Disney tale with some brilliant songs, this movie is a worthy contender.

RELATED: Animated Disney Movies That Get Better With Each Rewatch

"On My Way" ('Brother Bear' — 2003)

It's one of those Disney movies with the effortless capability to shatter your heart completely and then warm it as if nothing happened. 2003s Brother Bear is a beautiful tale of a man named Kenai who finds himself turned into a bear after slaying one responsible for the death of his brother. The film is set in post-ice age Alaska and has some beautiful visuals. However, it received poor reviews from critics.

Despite its poor reviews and being overshadowed by the release of Finding Nemo six months prior, its visuals and soundtrack are beautiful in their own right. One of the most feel-good songs from the movie is entitled "On My Way," which plays over a montage of Kenai bonding with a bear cub named Koda. It's accompanied by some lighthearted comedic scenes and the incredible vocals of the one and only Phil Collins.

"I'm Still Here" ('Treasure Planet' — 2002)

Treasure Planet is an adaptation of the novel Treasure Island written by Robert Louis Stevenson in 1883, 119 years before the film's release. It follows the story of Jim Hawkins (voiced by Joesph Gordon Levitt) on his journey to find the mysterious Treasure Planet after a spaceship crashes nearby. Sadly, the film was considered a box office bomb after only retaining $110 million on a $140 million budget. While it wasn't a huge success, it did gain critical praise for its animation and visuals.

On top of these attributes, the song that plays over a montage of Jim slowly bonding with John Silver is beautiful yet bittersweet as Jim recounts the events leading up to his father abandoning him and his mother at a young age. Treasure Planet may have been overshadowed by Lilo And Stitch, Ice Age, and Spirited Away, but the movie is worth a watch if you're in the mood for an older Disney classic that didn't get enough love upon release.

KEEP READING: Universally Loved Disney Characters