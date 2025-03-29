Steven Spielberg sits in the enviable position of never needing to prove himself to critics and audiences, and this has been the case for 30 to 40 years. When you redefine movies as an art form and piece of popular entertainment with Jaws, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, and Jurassic Park, and then top these off with an Oscar juggernaut in Schindler's List, you remain untouchable. Having said that, Spielberg made everyone skeptical when he decided to honor the late Stanley Kubrick by finishing one of his many abandoned projects, a sci-fi riff on Pinocchio that would become A.I. Artificial Intelligence.

When released, critics and audiences felt that this time, Spielberg stepped out of line, as A.I. was deemed a botched interpretation of Kubrick's original vision, with his gloomy portrait of the takeover of artificial life hindered by the writer-director's Spielbergian wonder and sentimentality. Time has been kind to A.I., as, in retrospect, the film is a marvelous feat of direction, combining the themes and styles of Kubrick and Spielberg into one towering story of love and apocalyptic doom.

Steven Spielberg Paid Homage to Stanley Kubrick in 'A.I.'

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Within the cinephile community, A.I. Artificial Intelligence frequently sits at the top of many "Best Spielberg movies" lists, but there is still a cohort of viewers who believe that he mangled a film that would've been a masterful Stanley Kubrick film, something akin to a spiritual successor to 2001: A Space Odyssey. The idea that Spielberg shamefully infused A.I. with unwarranted schmaltz or emotional vulnerability is a fallacy, as Kubrick insisted to Spielberg that he was more qualified to realize his treatment of the film for the screen, and it wasn't until the former died when the latter finally agreed to finish what his friend and colleague started. Of course, Spielberg deserves far more than half-credit on A.I., as the final product is something only he could've envisioned.

A.I. meshes Spielberg with Kubrick by setting this story about a wistful robotic boy, David (Haley Joel Osment), who longs to become a real boy and be forever loved by his adopted mother, Monica (Frances O'Connor), against the backdrop of a not-so-distant dystopia where the Earth is drowning and unrest ensues between the dying humans and rapidly-increasing population of androids. However, the film is more than an experiment that dares to blend E.T. with A Clockwork Orange, as it is the grand apotheosis of Spielberg's filmography. The film, based on a short story by Brian Aldiss, required Spielberg's emotional depth and grandeur with its visual effects, and not Kubrick's icy and black-hearted examination of humanity and sociology. David's journey, starting with his tumultuous transition to domestic life through his quest to find the Blue Fairy alongside Gigolo Joe (Jude Law), is a classic Spielbergian odyssey clouded in the darkness that shaped his early 2000s films, including Minority Report and Munich.

Steven Spielberg's Haunted Look at Love and Humanity in 'A.I.'