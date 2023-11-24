The Big Picture The Bicycle Thieves, a classic Italian neorealist film, remains a powerful and shattering social drama even 75 years after its release.

The film captures the struggles of post-war Italy, where money and jobs were scarce, highlighting the hardships of working-class life.

The Bicycle Thieves' simple story and authentic style make it relatable and emotionally resonant, reminding viewers that they are not alone in their struggles.

Some of the greatest drama movies of all time have a timeless quality that enables them to be moving and impactful for any number of generations. You could argue it's that way for any genre, but the category of "drama" - at its broadest - is all about exploring the human condition; looking at the highs and lows of getting by in a world shared by all. 75 years ago, the world at large was still in the process of moving on from World War II, which had been waged between 1939 and 1945, involved numerous countries, and cost untold millions of lives. Sure, some movies about World War II were made during the war, but the majority came in the years after, with Italian neorealism being one movement closely tied to these post-war years for numerous reasons. It was a film movement that lasted just over a decade, beginning near the war's end, in 1943, and ending in about 1954. The film that arguably represents Italian neorealism at its peak is Bicycle Thieves, with its 1948 release putting it in the middle of the movement overall.

Bicycle Thieves In post-war Italy, a working-class man's bicycle is stolen, endangering his efforts to find work. He and his son set out to find it. Release Date November 24, 1948 Director Vittorio De Sica Rating NR Runtime 89 minutes Genres Drama

Directed by one of the most prominent voices in the Italian neorealism movement, Vittorio De Sica, it's a movie that's now 75 years old, yet has lost none of its power as a shattering social drama. Easily holding up as one of the best movies of the 1940s, it tells a straightforward and remarkably powerful story about a time in Italy's history when money was scarce, and jobs seemed even scarcer, leading to immense challenges during what was, to say the least, a difficult period. It's not a war movie, but watching it, you do feel as though you're in the middle of Italy rebuilding itself, following World War II's official end in 1945. It's a film that's intensely realistic, successfully using real-life locations and non-professional actors to increase the authenticity of its direct and heartbreaking story. Bicycle Thieves is one of those rare - and ultimately precious - films that demonstrate how a skilled filmmaker and cast can make a good film out of any story, no matter how small or simple it is, and stands to this day as the one Italian neorealism film to which all others are compared.

The Heartbreakingly Simple Story of 'Bicycle Thieves'

It can be hard to get a handle on how Bicycle Thieves works so well while being so straightforward a film. It's perfectly written in an eerily effective way, and since it clocks in at under 90 minutes, it also doesn't waste a second throughout. The direct title (sometimes mistakenly translated as "The Bicycle Thief") gives a good indication of at least one thing that's going to happen narratively, but stakes-wise, things are clear right from the opening scene. Things begin with a crowd of men congregating in what seems to be a fairly rundown neighborhood in Rome, and it soon becomes apparent they're all there to hopefully gain work, as all have families to feed and provide for. One of these men is Antonio Ricci (Lamberto Maggiorani), who snaps up a job that involves hanging up posters around town, and he's one of the lucky few in the crowd to get employment that day. The one problem is that the job requires him to have a bicycle to get around more efficiently, and that's, unfortunately, something he lacks.

Early scenes revolve around him getting the money needed to regain his pawned bicycle, with his wife, Maria (Lianella Carell) pawning off other items. Viewers are also introduced to Antonio and Maria's young son, Bruno (Enzo Staiola), and with a job for the patriarch and a recovered bicycle, the family (they also have another child, who's only an infant) all seem to be in good spirits. But during the first day on the job, Antonio's bicycle is stolen, which occurs pretty much exactly one-third into Bicycle Thieves. The rest of the movie becomes about Antonio trying, with increasing desperation, to find whoever stole his bicycle and get it back. He's accompanied by Bruno for much of this, with the latter - despite seeming to be only about eight years old - also being a provider for the family in tough times. Much of the film is a father and son story, showing the hardships for both the young and the old (or older) during this point in history. As the story goes on, things continue to be harshly realistic, and eventually even quite bleak... but all that's in line for a film belonging to the Italian neorealism movement.

What Exactly Was the Italian Neorealism Movement?

Understanding the premise of Bicycle Thieves gives a good snapshot of what sort of stories and themes Italian neorealism films explored, but it is also worthwhile getting a little more context for the film movement more broadly. After all, it's one of the most important film movements in cinema history, despite it lasting a relatively brief amount of time and perhaps only having a handful of films belonging to it that are well-known. First and foremost, Italian neorealism focused on everyday stories, featured real-life locations more than sets, and often had non-actors appearing out of financial necessity. There was a great deal of political and social upheaval in Italy during the second half of the 1940s, and the local film industry was just one part of the country that ultimately got affected by all the changes. Wars impact economies, after all, and Italy was not in good financial health following the end of World War II. Naturally, when focusing on the film industry, such economic limits led to less money going into cinema.

That leads to Bicycle Thieves having its main characters all played by people who'd never acted before. The aforementioned actors, Lamberto Maggiorani (Antonio), Enzo Staiola (Bruno), and Lianella Carell (Maria) all made their debuts here. Italian neorealism films are also characterized by emphasizing real-world locations over studio sets, further leading to a kind of documentary feel. With Bicycle Thieves, there's one scene in a vehicle where it looks like rear-screen projection was used, and it stands out, because every single other scene appears to be shot on location, with real-life streets, buildings, and - during the memorable climax - what seems to be an actual crowd exiting a football match. Beyond the budgetary constraints and emphasis on authentic style, these everyday, relatable stories were also told because that's how many people in Italy were feeling at the time. Things were tough all over, and there's a certain catharsis to cinema representing true-to-life struggles. Finding life hard and seeing hardships on screen might not make one feel happy, but when it's well done, like it is in Bicycle Thieves, it can be a powerful reminder that you're not struggling alone.

Why 'Bicycle Thieves' Still Works

Image via Ente Nazionale Industrie Cinematografiche

Things might not be as bad in Italy right now as they were in the 1940s, but recovering from World War II did not lead to world peace and harmony. Things are still difficult for many people, for any number of reasons. And though the Italian neorealism movement may have only lasted about a decade, the truths its films speak - and the uncompromising honesty found in many - persist and continue to hit hard for viewers, even those born long after the film movement itself came and went. Bicycle Thieves is particularly powerful because almost everyone can relate to being in a family, which is at the center of the film. Antonio and Bruno need to work because the family depends on whatever money they can get. The mother, Maria, needs to care for an infant child. They're hanging on, but only just, with something like a single theft of a precious bicycle having catastrophic consequences that could spell genuine financial doom - perhaps even destitution - for the family as a whole.

Just as family drama is inherently relatable, so too is the nature of work, and the stresses it can cause. Many people still live in a world where things can feel regrettably dog-eat-dog, and even if one doesn't like the idea of "everyone for themselves," they nevertheless have to contend with that being the state of things. There is still unrest. People remain unhappy about jobs and growing inequality. Things might not be, on average, as terrible as they were in Italy during the 1940s, but maybe some people don't feel too far off. Someone can be well off one day, but things can change in an instant. Jobs can be lost. Financial security can vanish. Bicycles can be stolen. Everyone is trying to get by, and most don't want to hurt other people to get by. But Bicycle Thieves is also about how desperate times can lead to desperate measures, giving the film an inevitable - yet still shockingly sad - ending. You might not ever be in the exact situation this film depicts, but maybe you've been in a comparable one, or maybe you one day fear being caught up in a similar dilemma. It's what makes Bicycle Thieves powerful and resonant. It's hard to imagine someone coming away from it entirely unmoved.

What Other Italian Neorealism Films Are Worth Watching?

Image via Cinecittà

Well, beyond the despair caused by the content in Bicycle Thieves, perhaps one might also despair that, once watched, they've seen the best of what the Italian neorealism movement has to offer. Maybe that's true (another brutal reality), but that doesn't mean Bicycle Thieves is the sole film of this kind that's worth watching. Another undeniable classic of the movement is Umberto D. (1952), which isn't just a great neorealism film, but simply one of the best Italian movies of all time. It was also directed by Vittorio De Sica, and revolves around a pensioner and his small dog trying to get by while living in Rome. Roberto Rossellini is another filmmaker heavily tied to the movement, with some of his best Italian neorealism films including Rome, Open City (1945) and Stromboli (1950). Both De Sica and Rossellini were extremely influential on numerous filmmakers, most notably Martin Scorsese, whose excellent 1999 documentary, My Voyage to Italy, covers the Italian neorealism movement in depth during its epic four-hour runtime.

It was a movement that captured a time and place in history, sure, but at its best, also did so in a way that led to telling stories that have proven continually relatable. With Bicycle Thieves being perhaps the most emotional and striking Italian neorealism film, it can also arguably be called the peak of that movement. It uses a simple story to unpack complex themes and ideas, all the while doing so in a manner that's moving, relatable, and painfully honest about the struggles of working-class life. It contains believable performances from a cast that was largely new to acting, and paces itself expertly, all the way until its final scene; itself one of the most memorable in cinema history. Bicycle Thieves is, to put it mildly, a great film, and undoubtedly one that still holds up, with the 75 years between its release and now doing nothing to dull its impact.

