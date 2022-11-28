It is not every day you get to see the long arm of the law join forces with criminals in pursuit of justice. Well, that unique dynamic will be the focus of the story in the upcoming Indonesian action-comedy film, The Big 4. With the film’s release date of December 15 drawing ever closer, Netflix has released the film’s trailer, and it promises to be an action-packed ride to serving justice on a murderous villain.

The trailer introduces a team of four assassins – each with very unique job roles and responsibilities. There is the Bait, the Badass, the Sniper, and of course, the Leader. Together they seem like an all-conquering crew, who get the job done and make quite a scene in doing so. Keeping it all together is the Mentor. Soon after the introductions, the trailer takes a somber twist with the killing of the father of a police officer. Dina is heartbroken, but when she comes to, she sets off in search of people who can bring her father’s killer to justice. What she discovers changes everything for her.

Her first stop – the Paranais Villa and its less than helpful attendant. During her investigation, Dina learns that her father was The Mentor who headed the film's team of titular assassins. His death was ‘work-related’ and the same enemies are on her tail. Having put down their guns and gone into retirement, the Big 4 are soon back in action to help Dina in her quest for justice. The target of their combined wrath is an individual known as the Scorpion of South East Asia. Both teams square off and what follows is certain carnage, but it is important to remember that – sometimes it takes a criminal to catch a criminal.

Image via Netflix

Alongside The Big 4's action choreography, gun and knife fights, and battle cries, there is an overlaying comic dimension that looks to make the film a brilliant watch. The film was filmed in Indonesia and will be only the second Indonesian original movie to be released by the streaming giant this year.

The Big 4 is directed by Timo Tjahjanto who also writes the screenplay alongside Johanna Wattimena. The cast for the film includes Abimana Aryasatya, Putri Marino, Arie Kriting, Kristo Immanuel, Marthino Lio, Michelle Tahalea, Budi Ros, Donny Damara, and Lutesha.

Watch the trailer and read the synopsis below. The Big 4 premieres on Netflix on December 15.