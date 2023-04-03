After 12 brilliant seasons, The Big Bang Theory ended in 2019, creating an enormous void in fans' hearts. It’s unpredictable that a sitcom about four nerdy scientists and their hot next-door neighbor is so popular and is renowned for its nerd community-friendly characters, relatable situations, character arcs, deft literary manipulation, and seamless pop culture references.

With an IMDb rating of 8.2, it is clear that this show had an impact on both its viewers and critics. Fans have lived and grown with these characters over the course of 280 episodes, so it makes sense that they would know which episode of the program is the finest.

10 “The Barbarian Sublimation” (Season 2, Episode 3)

IMDb Rating: 8.7/10

Penny (Kaley Cuoco), who is becoming increasingly dissatisfied with her lack of acting success, finds solace in the online game that Sheldon (Jim Parsons) is playing but she ends up going too far. By the second half of the episode, Penny is downing Red Bulls, blotting Cheeto crumbs from her shirt, and typing quickly.

Since the girls don’t often partake in the same nerdy pursuits as their boyfriends, making "The Barbarian Sublimation" seem new. Also, viewers can relate to Penny because of the trainwreck way she handles her career failure.

9 “The Thanksgiving Decoupling” (Season 7, Episode 9)

IMDb Rating: 8.8/10

Set during Thanksgiving, the holiday-themed TBBT episode focuses on the feast held at Mrs. Wolowitz’s house. However, Sheldon protests, thus, the gang has to drag him there. Howard (Simon Helberg) makes an effort to get along with his father-in-law, while Leonard (Johnny Galecki) and Penny find out that Penny is unintentionally married to Zack (Brian Thomas Smith), therefore, they have to deal with it.

Drunk Sheldon and how Penny's wild past catches up with her in a very unexpected way are two of the reasons why many people love the episode. Also, the festive episodes are usually enjoyable.

8 “The Maternal Capacitance” (Season 1, Episode 15)

IMDb Rating: 8.8/10

The episode is where fans first meet Beverly Hofstadter (Christine Baranski) whose arrival at the flat causes emotional meltdowns for everyone except Sheldon, who feeds off the extraordinary, cerebral energy of his best friend's mother and makes Leonard feel even worse.

Excellent psychoanalysis of everything from Howard and Raj's (Kunal Nayyar) co-dependent relationship to Penny's decision to act as a means of getting external validation can be found in Beverly's cold-blooded yet savage takedowns. Fans will also find it intriguing how Leonard is pulled to Sheldon since he reminds him of his mother.

7 “The Bow Tie Asymmetry” (Season 11, Episode 24)

IMDb Rating: 8.9/10

Even though this episode doesn't reflect a significant event in Sheldon and Amy's (Mayim Bialik) lives in the best way possible, it’s still one of the best weddings on the show. The main event of the episode is the wedding of Sheldon and Amy. Both families attend and do their best to ensure that everything goes as planned, everyone but the happy couple.

The sense of closure and celebration in "The Bow Tie Asymmetry" is tangible, and the perfect balancing of the essential emotional beats with the chuckles is evident. Also, the list of guest stars in this episode is impressive including Mark Hamill, Kathy Bates, Laurie Metcalf, and Wil Wheaton.

6 “The Adhesive Duck Deficiency” (Season 3, Episode 8)

IMDb Rating: 8.9/10

When Sheldon stays at home to finish a crucial paper, Leonard, Raj, and Howard venture out to the desert to watch a meteor shower. But, his intentions are thwarted when Penny slips in the shower, dislocates her shoulder, and requires Sheldon's assistance. Meanwhile, the guys get stoned and miss what they initially traveled to the desert for.

The episode highlights the incredible chemistry between Parsons and Cuoco, which strengthens Penny and Sheldon's lovely relationship and unbreakable bond.

5 “The Change Constant” (Season 12, Episode 23)

IMDb Rating: 9.0/10

This pop-culture-reference-filled TBBT episode centers on Sheldon and Amy as they wait to hear about their winning the Nobel Prize. Sheldon then has to deal with the attention when they win, while Amy makes some changes to herself that rapidly make her husband uncomfortable.

The episode is a lovely pre-final one because it foreshadows how everything will change when the program finishes, much like the characters that have been beloved by viewers since the beginning. Also, it demonstrates how devoted Sheldon is to his wife since despite his discomfort with change, he still makes an effort to embrace it for her sake.

4 “The Opening Night Excitation” (Season 9, Episode 11)

IMDb Rating: 9.0/10

This episode finally sees Sheldon and Amy lose their virginity to one other after years of witnessing their romance take each tiny baby step one at a time. Sheldon decides to forgo the movie premiere to celebrate Amy's birthday, so Leonard, Howard, and Raj struggle to pick who will receive the extra ticket.

It's a special episode for Sheldon and Amy as well as for their fans who have followed their relationship since they first met. It's a significant milestone for both their relationship and Sheldon. Also, the episode juxtaposes two forms of euphoria – love for geek culture and love of romance – because they can coexist perfectly well together.

3 “The Staircase Implementation” (Season 3, Episode 22)

IMDb Rating: 9.0/10

Ever ponder how Leonard came to share a home with Sheldon? The reason the elevator and Leonard's spirit are so damaged today will be revealed and explained in this episode. After a heated argument with Sheldon, Leonard told Penny that he was even more difficult to live with when Leonard first moved in seven years ago.

This episode serves as a look back at the TV characters' development, particularly Sheldon. Additionally, it provides an explanation for the long-anticipated query regarding what happened to the elevator since the first episode, giving fans some closure on the matter.

2 “The Bath Item Gift Hypothesis” (Season 3, Episode 11)

IMDb Rating: 9.1/10

Sheldon is upset with Penny because she gave him a gift for Christmas, and now he feels obligated to give back and spend the same amount of money as the gift he is about to receive. Meanwhile, Leonard is upset when Penny expresses interest in a handsome physics professor at the university who, as Leonard discovers, is also a Renaissance man.

The best part of the episode, and arguably the entire series, is when Sheldon receives a napkin autographed by none other than Star Trek's Leonard Nimoy after worrying for days over how to return Penny's hypothetical gift. Overwhelmed, he lavishes her with gift baskets in every size imaginable and then gives her a rare hug to demonstrate how their friendship has grown.

1 “The Stockholm Syndrome” (Season 12, Episode 24)

IMDb Rating: 9.5/10

The gang travels to Scandinavia with Sheldon and Amy so they can join them as they receive the Nobel Peace Prize in Physics for discovering Super Asymmetry. Not only Sheldon and Amy are nervous about their important event since Raj experiences separation anxiety from his Cinnamon, Howard & Bernadette have never traveled this far away from their kids while Penny and Leonard try their best to keep their pregnancy a secret to not interfere with their friends’ big event.

To wind up such a cherished and long-running series is an immensely difficult assignment, but this season finale left the show with a bang. These individuals built solid ties over a 12-year period with both their devoted audience and one another. The most pleasant way to wrap up the show is to eat Chinese food in the living room, which takes it full circle to where it all started.

