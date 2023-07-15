The Big Bang Theory has a collection of memorable and hilarious characters that understandably made it one of the 21st century's most successful sitcoms. However, no character was more famous, acclaimed by critics, or beloved by the audience than Sheldon Cooper.

Played by four-time Emmy winner Jim Parsons, Sheldon is The Big Bang Theory's breakout character. The socially awkward genius became a pop culture icon and one of the main driving forces behind the show's wild success; thus, many episodes revolve around him, showcasing his many quirks. However, a few are more memorable, whether because of their humor, important developments in Sheldon's story, or a mix of both.

10 "The Agreement Dissection"

Season 4, Episode 21

When Priya helps Leonard contest Sheldon's Roommate Agreement, Sheldon's life is upended. He seeks refuge with Penny, Amy, and Bernadette, who advise him to play dirty and beat Priya at her own game. Sheldon does so and threatens to reveal her relationship with Leonard to her ultra-conservative Indian parents unless she stops messing with him.

"The Agreement Dissection" is among the rare Big Bang episodes that revolve entirely around a single plot, and Sheldon is at the heart of it. It allows for some incredible physical comedy - Sheldon dancing the cha-cha-cha with Amy remains hilarious - and provides some interesting character development. Parsons won his second consecutive Emmy for "The Agreement Dissection," and a well-earned victory that was.

9 "The Earworm Reverberation"

Season 9, Episode 10

Amy and Sheldon's break-up is among the saddest storylines in The Big Bang Theory. The couple stays separated for the first half of season 9, forcing Sheldon to reconcile his feelings for her and realize how much he loves her. "The Earworm Reverberation" sees him obsessed with a song he can't recall, ultimately realizing it's "Darlin'" by the Beach Boys and that its lyrics remind him of his love for Amy.

On the surface, "The Earworm Reverberation" is another classic "Sheldon goes mad" episode, with Parsons playing the character's descent into chaos beautifully. However, on a deeper level, the episode is about Sheldon's growth, understanding, and, most importantly, admitting his feelings to himself and the world.

8 "The Proposal Proposal"

Season 11, Episode 1

Who would've thought Sheldon would ever fall in love with someone? More surprisingly was his decision to propose to Amy, despite spending the show being critical of marriage and questioning its success rate. Yet, he still pops the question in the appropriately titled "The Proposal Proposal."

In typical Sheldon fashion, the proposal is clumsy and rushed, and he occasionally says questionable things - he confesses to kissing Ramona Nowitzki mid-proposal and interrupts the moment to answer Leonard and Penny's call. However, for someone as guarded as him to take such a leap of faith and allow himself to be vulnerable is impressive, especially because his feelings for Amy are genuine, and he is doing his utter best.

7 "The Einstein Approximation"

Season 3, Episode 14

The Big Bang Theory has many great episodes, but the best often involve Sheldon leaving his comfort zone with disastrous or unhinged results. "The Einstein Approximation" is one such example, as Sheldon becomes obsessed with solving a formula that's been eluding him for a long time.

"The Einstein Approximation" is a brilliant showcase for Jim Parsons' physical comedy, with Sheldon acting more chaotic than usual. The episode's most memorable moment comes as Sheldon gets into a ball pit and tries to evade Leonard by hiding among the balls, emerging sporadically to yell "Bazinga!" to a frustrated Leonard. The ball pit scene is now a classic of The Big Bang Theory, further proving that Sheldon is the show's true star.

6 "The Opening Night Excitation"

Season 9, Episode 11

"The Opening Night Excitation" features Sheldon and Amy giving a massive step in their relationship and sleeping together for the first time. The plot is set against the backdrop of the long-awaited Star Wars: The Force Awakens, a film Sheldon has been anticipating for a long time; ultimately, he decides to skip the premiere and spend the day with Amy.

Sheldon is famous for his aversion to physical contact and his intense germophobia. The prospect of being physical once disgusted him, but his love for Amy and his willingness to challenge himself convinced him to take this massive step. "The Opening Night Excitation" is sweet and rewarding, a humorous yet heartwarming celebration of Sheldon and Amy's relationship and one of the show's most earnest episodes.

5 "The Bow Tie Asymmetry"

Season 11, Episode 24

Television has several great wedding episodes, including The Big Bang Theory's "The Bow Tie Asymmetry." It features Sheldon and Amy's long-awaited wedding and sees them making a groundbreaking discovery that could change the course of their careers.

"The Bow Tie Asymmetry" is a wonderful episode for Sheldon: he reaffirms his relationship with Leonard, makes a Nobel-worthy discovery, meets Mark Hamill, and marries his longtime love. Sheldon is surprisingly subdued in the episode, too, abandoning his selfish ways, if only for the day.

4 "The Mommy Observation"

Season 7, Episode 18

Howard and Sheldon have one of the most contentious and complicated relationships in The Big Bang Theory. They bully each other, often making cruel jokes at each other's expense; they have each expressed their mutual animosity, with Sheldon once referring to Howard not as a friend but as a "treasured acquaintance."

"The Mommy Observation" is a massive episode to heal their broken relationship. They visit Texas on their way to the NASA headquarters, discovering Sheldon's mother, Mary, having sex with another man. As Sheldon struggles to understand the situation, he bonds with Howard and Mary in real, meaningful ways. The Big Bang Theory didn't always win when trying to be serious, but "The Mommy Observation" is a perfect example of the show dealing with emotional topics the right way.

3 "The Stockholm Syndrome"

Season 12, Episode 24

The Big Bang Theory ended after twelve years with the emotional and surprisingly low-key episode "The Stockholm Syndrome." The plot centers on Sheldon and Amy traveling to Sweden to receive their Nobel Prizes. After Sheldon's obtuse ways push his friends away, he realizes he is there because of their constant love and support and dedicates his speech to them.

"The Stockholm Syndrome" is a satisfying and endearing final chapter, with Parsons delivering some of his most gentle work. Sheldon's final speech is emotional and true, as he finally admits how much of his success is owed to his friends' patience and steadfast support. Sheldon isn't humble or self-aware, so seeing him bare his feelings open was cathartic and moving.

2 "The Pants Alternative"

Season 3, Episode 18

Season 3 of The Big Bang Theory begins the path to Sheldon's character development. Amy arrives in the season finale, changing his life forever, but he begins experimenting outside his comfort zone even before that. "The Pants Alternative" sees him nervous about giving a public speech, prompting his friends to help him. When everything fails, he gets drunk at the ceremony and makes a fool out of himself.

"The Pants Alternative" is one of the most rewatchable episodes in The Big Bang Theory and a comedic triumph for Jim Parsons. It earned Parsons his first Emmy award and cemented Sheldon as one of television's funniest and most instantly iconic characters.

1 "The Bath Item Gift Hypothesis"

Season 2, Episode 11

Although The Big Bang Theory was popular from the beginning, it exploded in season 2. Many fans consider season 2 among the show's best, thanks to its funny and memorable episodes, most notably the Christmas-themed chapter, "The Bath Item Gift Hypothesis." When Penny reveals she has a present for Sheldon, his obsessive gift-giving etiquette prompts him to buy multiple presents for her.

"The Bath Item Gift Hypothesis" has possibly the show's most iconic scene, as Sheldon receives Leonard Nimoy's autograph and succumbs to tears. Parsons is stellar in the sequence, perfectly capturing Sheldon's disbelief and genuine gratitude at Penny, humanizing the robotic character for the first time. The episode is among the show's best and remains among Sheldon's finest hours.

