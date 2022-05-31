It's been three years since The Big Bang Theory's final episode aired on CBS, but it's still one of the most popular sitcoms, with great lessons about friendship and plenty of geek culture references. The show ended, but its seven leading characters and the memorable theme song will live on in the hearts of fans.

Fans may have been curious about what projects Sheldon, Penny, Leonard, Amy, Howard, Raj, and Bernadette worked on during the last three years. The good news is that they've all been active, so fans of the series can visit those projects after binge-watching all 12 seasons on Netflix and reminiscing about the good old days.

Jim Parsons — Sheldon Cooper

Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) is a genius-level theoretical physicist at Caltech with an IQ of 187 and an eidetic memory. He has a fundamental lack of social skills, a shaky grasp of comedy, and a hard time discerning irony and sarcasm in others. Sheldon truly cares about his friends and family, despite his lack of social graces.

After the sitcom concluded in 2019, Parsons continued to work on voiceovers for Young Sheldon, a spin-off of The Big Bang Theory. Also, in Call Me Kat, Parsons served as executive producer alongside his on-screen wife, Mayim Bialik. Additionally, he frequently appeared in television shows like The Simpsons, Hollywood, and Pete The Cat and feature films like The Boys in the Band and Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile.

Johnny Galecki — Leonard Hofstadter

Sheldon's roommate and best friend, Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki), is an experimental physicist with an IQ of 173. Unlike his equally nerdy friends, Leonard is interested in and skilled at forming bonds with others. Even though they can't stand each other, he acts as a brotherly figure to Sheldon. Leonard's true love is Penny, his across-the-hall neighbor, whom he pledges to marry the moment he sees her.

Following The Big Bang Theory, Johnny played David Healy in the television series The Conners. He has also appeared in many films, including Rings, A Dog's Journey, and The Master Cleanse.

Kaley Cuoco — Penny

Penny (Kaley Cuoco) lives across the hall from Leonard and Sheldon. She is an aspiring actress who hails from a tiny town outside Omaha, Nebraska. Penny worked as a waitress and occasional bartender at the local Cheesecake Factory until season seven. She is kind-hearted and outgoing.

Cuoco's next project after The Big Bang Theory was The Flight Attendant, which earned her a Golden Globe nomination. She also voiced Harley Quinn in the two-season animated series of the same name. Cuoco will be seen in the upcoming action-thriller film The Man from Toronto, set to hit theaters in 2022.

Mayim Bialik — Amy Farrah Fowler

Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik) is a neuroscientist who studies addiction in primates and invertebrates, and she occasionally mentions addiction experiments. She is Sheldon's love interest and, later, his wife. Penny and Bernadette are Amy's best friends. She is sweet and caring, yet she can also be stern and determined when necessary.

After the show concluded in 2019, Bialik starred in Call Me Kat and hosted several episodes of Jeopardy! following the death of Alex Trebek. Bialik has also appeared in several television episodes, including Little Tikes' STEM Jr., Vampirina, and The News Tank. Her newest project, The Inspector Chronicles, which is about a space traveler who can also travel through time, was just announced.

Simon Helberg — Howard Wolowitz

Howard Wolowitz (Simon Helberg) is a Caltech Department of Applied Physics aerospace engineer. Howard, unlike Sheldon, Leonard, and Raj, does not have a degree, and as a result, he is frequently mocked, particularly by Sheldon. Howard used to live with his overbearing, demeaning, and unseen mother until he marries Bernadette and becomes the first of the gang to marry.

Helberg returned to acting with a musical drama, Annette, after taking a break after The Big Bang Theory. Helberg also voices his younger self in the show’s spin-off, Young Sheldon, alongside other original cast members. Helberg is currently starring as Nathan in As They Made Us, a drama written and directed by his former co-star Mayim Bialik.

Kunal Nayyar — Rajesh Koothrapalli

Rajesh "Raj" Koothrapalli (Kunal Nayyar) works in the physics department at Caltech, investigating astroparticle physics, and is Howard Wolowitz's best friend. Raj is from an affluent Indian family and regularly speaks with his parents, Dr. and Mrs. Koothrappali, via webcam. Unlike his male friends, Raj has a lot of feminine interests, even though he can't speak to women for the first several seasons.

After the show finished, Nayyar continued to work in the television industry, appearing in shows such as Criminal: UK, Mira, Royal Detective, and Suspicion. Additionally, Trolls World Tour, Trolls Holiday in Harmony, and Tiny Diamond Goes Back to School are among the productions he has voiced. Spaceman, Nayyar’s latest sci-fi adventure picture, is currently in post-production.

Melissa Rauch — Bernadette Rostenkowski

Bernadette Rostenkowski (Melissa Rauch) began her career as a waitress and Penny's coworker at The Cheesecake Factory, where she used her earnings to fund her graduate studies in microbiology. She's a bright, short-tempered, cutthroat, manipulative bully and an often ambitious young woman with a squeaky voice who can also be pleasant and friendly. Bernadette is Howard’s wife and best friend of Penny and Amy.

Rauch's work in the TV industry continues beyond The Big Bang Theory, with cameos in Robot Chicken, Animaniacs, and The Chicken Squad. She also co-starred in The Laundromat, a Netflix comedy-drama with Meryl Streep.

