Over twelve seasons, Simon Helberg performed as the MIT grad sporting a bull cut-wearing Howard Wolowitz. From being a womanizer, always adding fuel to the fire to a revered astronaut and family man, Howard demonstrated a complete arc within The Big Bang Theory. While his friends Leonard (Johnny Galecki), Sheldon (Jim Parsons), and Raj (Kunal Nayyar) always give him trouble, Howard is the most versatile character on the iconic sitcom.

Wolowitz is an unforgettable character bringing chutzpah to an otherwise nervous group of friends. As a main driving force behind the successful sitcom, Howard has a few episodes that touch on his character a little better than others; episodes that have created memorable moments for the show as well as the character. These episodes take into account how he helped shape the show's narrative as well as the times that let us understand Howard better.

10 “The Thanksgiving Decoupling”

Season 7, Episode 9

When everyone comes to Mrs. Wolowitz house for Thanksgiving, Howard has a hard time getting Bernadette’s (Melissa Rauch) father to like him. Each attempt Howard makes to get Bernie’s father to like him ends in a catastrophic joke that sends his eyes rolling. Of all people, her dad gravitates toward Sheldon and his impressive knowledge of football.

At Howard’s very core, he just wants to be accepted by others. That is why he often tells silly jokes or does over-the-top things to get people to notice him. Spending time with Bernadette's father means a lot to him because he didn’t have a father growing up. The episode is memorable as Bernadette’s father chooses to spend time with Sheldon over Howard, driving him up the wall.

9 “The Romance Resonance”

Season 7, Episode 6

As Howard sets out to write a song for Bernie on the anniversary of their first date, he enlists the help of his friends to make the performance possible. With Howard, it’s always a double-edged sword, as he is only doing this for brownie points with her. When it comes time to perform the song, they find out Bernadette was contaminated by raccoons at work. In a last ditch effort to keep the performance alive, Howard brings his piano and best friends to the hospital.

In a sweet moment that is few and far between on the show, Howard sings “If I didn’t Have You,” a comedic song about not knowing what he would do without her. In the song he makes references to Joss Whedon and Steve Jobs, helping to cement this episode on the list. The sentimental gesture shows how important Bernadette is to Howard’s character, making him into the man that he wants to be.

8 “The Gothowitz Deviation”

Season 3, Episode 3

Before the days of Bernadette, Howard had no luck while on the prowl with his best friend Raj. In this episode, Howard decides to be goth for an evening in an attempt to pick up some ladies. As is usual for Howard, his clever mind starts to go when women get involved; however, when the girls want to drag the two to get tattoos, it tests Howard’s limits on how far he would go to pick up the ladies.

This early episode shows Howard as the rascal he was in the beginning seasons. His gaudy outfit is enough to laugh at every time he is on the screen, as well as seeing how far he will go for sex. The episode is also a great look into Howard and Raj’s friendship, which is a relationship as strong as any other in the series. Seeing the two in their classic antics is always a great one to come back to.

7 “The Werewolf Transformation”

Season 5, Episode 18

Howard goes to Houston for the start of his astronaut training. Away from the rest of the gang, Bernadette's video calls him to encourage him while Howard looks like he has been through war. During his astronaut training, Howard proves that his presence is always felt, even when from a computer. Seeing him bruised up and worn out from training is hilarious, as we all know the cry-baby Howard can be when it comes to physical tests.

The episode is a great turning point for Howard, where he learns he is capable of more than he thinks. The self-doubts are only in his head and he ends up being able to go through with the rest of the training. When Bernadette decides to visit him at the end of the episode, she finds out Mrs. Wolowitz is already there because, after all, Howard always needs someone to take care of him at all times.

6 “The Love Spell Potential”

Season 6, Episode 23

The entire gang gets together to play Dungeons and Dragons, though Sheldon is weary of having Howard be the Dungeon master. Sheldon’s qualms are quickly eased as Howard proves to be a formidable master. Throughout the entire episode, Howard does impressions and narrates their campaign in such a wholehearted effort that it even makes Sheldon giddy.

This is one of Simon Helberg's best performances as Howard. It shows how much exuberance the cast brings to the show. The entire episode is predicated on the ability of Helberg to hold a hilarious performance down that can grab the attention of an audience for a near full episode as Nick Cage and Al Pacino. The episode ranks on this list as it shows just how important the character Wolowitz is to the show. He brings a different energy than the rest. Howard just wants to be a star.

5 “The Stag Conference”

Season 5, Episode 22

Howard’s past catches up with him in this episode, and he has to do all he can to get Bernadette back. When Raj tells an embarrassing story at Howard’s bachelor party, Wil Wheaton records the speech and posts it on the internet. Bernadette debates if she is ready to marry Howard after she sees the video. The jokes that come at Howard in this episode are a pure roast, making it a riot to watch.

This moment is pivotal for Howard’s arc as it shows a true moment where we realize he has changed from being the guy who got a robot hand stuck on his junk to wanting to devote his life to someone else. His maturity shows as he goes to talk to Penny, where Bernadette is staying, delivering a heartfelt monologue that is too irresistibly sweet for Bernie not to forgive him. Helping to place this episode right in the top five.

4 “The Maternal Conclusion”

Season 12, Episode 22

In one of the final episodes of the series, Howard helps to give Raj his rom-com moment. Howard listens to Raj contemplate his move to London, so he can be with his girlfriend. When Raj decides to actually go through with it, Howard does what he can to stop his best friend from leaving.

By the end of the series, everyone has their significant other, except for Raj. He is the only one left to his own devices, but if you’ve been a fan of the entire series, you know the true love story is between Howard and Raj. Howard catches Raj at the gate and tells him not to go, that he is better to stay with his friends that love him. The episode gives such a perfect ending to a Joey and Chander-level friendship. It puts a bow on the two character’s endings, which gets this episode on the list.

3 “The Junior Professor Solution”

Season 8, Episode 2

In this episode, Sheldon teaches a course that he believes Howard wouldn’t be able to pass. To prove Sheldon wrong, Howard enrolls in the class, ending up as the only student in attendance. Quickly, Howard realizes Sheldon is only there to make his life miserable. So Howard does what he can to be a pest back at Sheldon, not listening and causing a raucous.

For the episode that mends Sheldon and Howards' relationship, this episode enters into the top three. Sheldon never respects Howard for his work and always gives him a hard time throughout the series. Not only is the episode amusing watching the two bicker back and forth, but the resolution makes the episode even more meaningful as the two come to a common ground of respect for each other.

2 “The Countdown Reflection”

Season 5, Episode 24

Howard prepares to take off into space to do work on the ISS, but before he is ready to take off, he wants to get married to Bernadette. Worried he may not come back, Howard wants to be married to Bernie while he goes up into space. In a surprise ceremony, Howard and Bernadette get married on the rooftop of Sheldon and Leonard’s, delivering their vows to each other.

The episode provides a numerous number of “will they, won't they?” situations as the episode plays in flashbacks. Howard's nervousness in the shuttle even amplifies the wonder if they will be able to get married in time. Seeing him evolve as a character puts this episode near the top of the list. It shows Howard’s evolution as a character more than any other while remaining to perfectly exemplify who Howard is. Nervous, yet insanely courageous and brave.

1 “The Closet Reconfiguration”

Season 6, Episode 19

The top entry on this list goes to a heartfelt episode that revolves around Howard dealing with his father, who left him when he was younger. While rearranging Howard and Bernadette’s closet, Sheldon finds a letter from Howard’s father. Reading it, Sheldon becomes the only one to know the contents; after Howard burns it out of the principle. Sheldon comes up with a plan where they all write a version of the letter and read them to Howard, letting him decide which is the truth.

This was a big moment for Howard in regard to his father. Throughout the series we gain an understanding that his life was not that easy growing up with a single mom. Seeing the gang do this for Howard is a memorable moment of the series and for Howard's character. Helberg gives a performance that is sure to make your eyes well up. Deservedly at the top of this list, Howard has graced us with some of the best episodes of Big Bang.

