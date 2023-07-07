The Big Bang Theory is among the 21st century's most celebrated and beloved sitcoms. The show features an ensemble led by Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons, and Kaley Cuoco and follows a group of nerdy scientists who become friends with a beautiful struggling actress who moves across the hall from them.

Although Sheldon Cooper is the show's most famous figure, The Big Bang Theory had a strong cast of characters that contributed to its success. Chaotic, silly, and hilarious, the main cast was stellar throughout the show's twelve-season run; however, some characters are undeniably funnier than others.

8 Stuart Bloom

Poor Stuart Bloom. The character is first introduced in season 2 as the artistic and confident owner of the comic book store Sheldon and Leonard frequent. He is cool enough that Penny agrees to date him, much to Leonard's chagrin; however, the relationship doesn't work. Stuart remains in the show but slowly descends into depression and self-pity due to his failing business. Future seasons show him as a freeloader desperate for any kindness.

Most of the humor concerning Stuart comes at his expense; that is, the show literally makes fun of his gangly appearance and down-on-his-luck nature. Stuart is often the butt of the joke, with everyone in the gang pitying and treating him like the additional friend everyone always forgets. The Big Bang Theory is awful to poor Stuart, and while some of the jokes might be funny, most of the character's jokes are sad and mean-spirited.

7 Leonard Hofstadter

Johnny Galecki's Leonard is the show's original de facto protagonist. The straight man of the group, Leonard is the put-together but insecure and needy group leader everyone likes. Leonard isn't as weird as his other three friends, making him the most stereotypical character in the show.

Because he isn't as eccentric as the show's other figures and his storylines often revolve around him dealing with his group's shenanigans, Leonard isn't The Big Bang Theory's funniest character, even if he's one of the most likable. Like Stuart, the show enjoys making fun of Leonard because of his asthma and lactose intolerance; his relationship with Penny is also a target, with everyone claiming she settled for him. However, Leonard is at the heart of some of The Big Bang Theory's best episodes, even if he isn't the most memorable of the show's main players.

6 Bernadette Rostenkowski-Wolowitz

Played by Melissa Rauch, Bernadette Rostenkowksi arrives in season 3 as Penny's co-worker at the Cheesecake Factory. She becomes Howard's girlfriend and marries him in season 5, having two children with him, Halley and Neil Michael.

Bernadette proves looks can be deceiving. Despite her squeaky voice and tiny frame, Bernadette is ruthless, aggressive, domineering, and often mean-spirited. She is incredibly competitive and doesn't mince her words. Bernadette can be quite funny, especially whenever she's with Penny and Amy. However, she can easily come across as rude, making many of her jokes somewhat uncomfortable in hindsight. Rauch is a remarkable actress, making Bernadette far funnier than she might be if played by another actress.

5 Raj Koothrappali

Rajesh Ramayan Koothrappali is one of The Big Bang Theory's original characters. An astrophysicist with selective mutism that prevents him from talking to women unless he's under the effects of alcohol, Raj is a socially awkward and childish young man from a very wealthy Indian family.

The Big Bang Theory is tough to watch now, mainly because of its excessive use of racist and sexist humor. Raj's character receives much of the weight of this insidious practice, with other characters mocking his culture and effeminate personality. However, Raj is a funny character outside those unsavory moments. His inability to get a girlfriend, spoiled behavior, and overly close relationship with his dog, Cinnamon, are among the show's best running gags. Raj can also be quite annoying, especially when drunk, becoming bratty and impertinent.

4 Amy Farrah Fowler

Tv veteran Mayim Bialik joined The Big Bang Theory at the end of the show's third season, becoming a crucial part of the show's success. A highly-intelligent neuroscientist with an intellect close to Sheldon's, Amy is initially as socially awkward as he is; however, her close bond with Penny and desperate need to break out of her shell lead her to become a more open character in future seasons.

Amy stars in some of The Big Bang Theory's most underrated episodes. Although quite eccentric, especially in earlier seasons, Amy remains level-headed, a perfect counterpart to Sheldon's often ridiculous idiosyncrasies. Bialik received four consecutive Emmy nominations for her performance, and with good reason; Amy is among the funniest characters on the show, and Bialik shined the most whenever she received bits of physical comedy.

3 Penny

Penny was initially the only female main character in the show. Played by Kaley Cuoco, Penny is a struggling waitress working as a waitress at the Cheesecake Factory. She finds the guys endearing, even if she is often puzzled and annoyed at their wild antics. Penny's relationship with Leonard is one of the show's pillars, with the two getting married in season 9.

Most of The Big Bang Theory's early humor comes from the clash between the guys' nerdy behavior and Penny's street smarts. She becomes more acquainted with their shenanigans throughout the show's twelve seasons, although she never develops a love for their interests. Penny is a great character, and Cuoco's abilities as a comedian went unfairly unnoticed over Big Bang's duration. However, Penny was crucial to the show's success, and her interactions with Sheldon and Amy are among the funniest.

2 Sheldon Cooper

Sheldon Cooper is among the new millennium's most iconic characters. One of television's best know-it-alls, Sheldon is The Big Bang Theory's breakout star, a socially awkward theoretical physicist and savant. Most of the show's humor revolves around Sheldon's quirks and his friend's efforts to tolerate them for everyone's peace of mind. Jim Parsons became an instant star, winning four Emmy Awards for his performance. Sheldon can be hysterically funny, especially when his many quirks take over, and he becomes incapable of functioning.

However, Sheldon can easily be exasperating, and many episodes veer dangerously close to turning him into a nearly unbearable figure. Sheldon can also be racist, intolerant, sexist, and outright insulting; worst of all, the show seems to think these qualities are funny - they're not. Still, Sheldon is a great character, an overly intelligent man-child learning to relate to others. Parsons was especially gifted at physical comedy, and the show was at its best when Sheldon stepped out of his comfort zone, allowing Parsons to display his comedic genius.

1 Howard Wolowitz

Howard Wolowitz is initially a creepy and annoying character. Like his friends, he is socially awkward and desperate to make human connections; however, he goes at it the wrong way, saying sexually explicit things to women and coming across as disturbing and insulting.

Luckily, Howard undergoes a severe change after meeting Bernadette, becoming a much better character and allowing Simon Helberg to show what he's truly capable of. Howard becomes the show's funniest character, shining in his interactions with Raj, Sheldon, and Bernadette. He still exhibits problematic traits, especially in his relationship with Raj, but his humor becomes less insulting and more enjoyable. Helberg does brilliantly with Howard's character, softening his thornier aspects and making him more enjoyable and funny, vastly improving the show.

