One of the most successful television comedies of all time just got a new home for next year. The Big Bang Theory will be seen on both Nickelodeon's "Nick at Nite" programming and on MTV starting in January. The deal that will allow the channels to air episodes from the series created by Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady is not exclusive, meaning that other networks could still acquire rights to air the show in the near future. The Big Bang Theory will premiere on MTV on January 1 with a marathon called “MTV’s New Year with a Bang," featuring the entire third season of the series.

The debut of The Big Bang Theory on Nick at Nite will come earlier, with the series arriving at Nickelodeon on December 24. The first episode of the show to be featured on the channel will be "Leonard Nimoy's Napkin," a story that takes place around the holidays. The episode features Penny (Kaley Cuoco) giving Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) a napkin signed by Leonard Nimoy as a present without knowing how special it would be for the physicist. After the debut of the show, every episode of The Big Bang Theory will be available for rotation for upcoming "Nick at Nite" schedules.

The Big Bang Theory follows a group of friends who share awkward social skills and a deep love for pop culture. The main characters of the comedy include Sheldon, Penny, Leonard (Johnny Galecki), Howard (Simon Helberg), Raj (Kunal Nayyar), Bernadette (Melissa Rauch) and Amy (Mayim Bialik). The series ran for twelve seasons, winning multiple awards and earning a place in the hearts of the audience that followed these characters for more than a decade and beyond.

The Legacy of 'The Big Bang Theory'

Close

Once The Big Bang Theory came to a close, the creators behind the series decided to continue the legacy of the comedy with new stories. Young Sheldon featured a younger version of physicist Sheldon Cooper, now portrayed by Iain Armitage. The spin-off concluded earlier this year after seven seasons, leading to the creation of Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage. The fact that three television shows have been created thanks to these characters just proves how attached audiences are to Sheldon, his friends, and his family. Yet another Big Bang Theory spin-off is in development at Max, however, details about that series haven't been revealed as of this moment.

The Big Bang Theory premieres on Nickelodeon and MTV soon. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

Watch on Max