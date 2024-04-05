The Big Picture Personal experience inspired director Brett Wagner to create The Big Bend, a movie exploring internal unrest in challenging environments.

Intriguing mix of reality and fiction, with real-life incidents shaping the narrative of relationships tested in West Texas desert.

The Big Bend promises an unsettling yet humorous journey for audiences, blending personal experiences with a talented cast.

Collider is delighted to be partnering with Eammon Films to bring our readers the opportunity to see the trailer for their upcoming dramatic movie The Big Bend by director Brett Wagner. The film follows the Prices and the Talbotts, two families, who converge in the vast, untamed expanses of the West Texas desert for a much-delayed reunion, only to find their expectations quickly unraveling. Burdened with untold secrets and their own individual crises, they navigate one of America's most feared terrains. Their journey tests the limits of their relationships — from the bonds of marriage and friendship to the responsibilities of parenthood — as they strive to endure this challenging ordeal.

The film stars Jason Butler Harner (Ozark), Virginia Kull (Big Little Lies), David Sullivan (Sharp Objects), Erica Ash, and Nick Masciangelo along with Brett Wagner’s own daughters, Delilah and Zoe Wagner. Director and writer Brett Wagner released the following statement alongside the release of the trailer, explaining the personal nature of the film to him and why he felt compelled to make it.

'The Big Bend' Is Based on a Real Experience

Close

Wagner based The Big Bend on an incident in which one of his children (who is also a part of the film's cast) was lost for a short period in the national park. It’s an experience that stuck with him and that's where the idea for the film came from.

This is a movie that I hope feels both epic and cosmic, but its purpose is really to explore the churning internal unrest that enters every life when the stakes start to get higher. Marriage, parenthood, health, money—everyone deals with these things; but transported to a hostile terrain surrounded by invisible threats, normal life starts to feel otherworldly. Some of the weirdest things in the movie actually happened to me, my family, and the family of my friend and producer, Aaron, when we all took a trip to the deep desert of west Texas several years ago. Art imitated life, and then life imitated art, and then we all went on that adventure a second time when we made a movie about it—along with a bunch of amazing actors and collaborators. I want nothing more than to take audiences on an unpredictable journey that unsettles them, scares them a little bit, makes them laugh, and feels just a bit unhinged from the ordinary. Because that’s how it was.

Eammon Films will open the film April 26th in theaters. You can check out the trailer for the movie below.