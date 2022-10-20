Next month, Schitt's Creek star Dan Levy is bringing a wholesome new cooking show to viewers. Titled The Big Brunch, the show aims to showcase unique and undiscovered culinary experiences. As the days tick down to the show's premiere, HBO Max has shared the official trailer for the series.

The trailer opens with Levy explaining the basic idea behind the competition show, answering the "why brunch" question. While he talks, viewers are introduced to the 10 chefs who will be competing. The diverse range of contestants already offers viewers a sense of what to expect going into the show, as each one brings their own flair to the table. The trailer also highlights that, unlike most cooking competition shows, this one strives to have the chefs truly connect with each other, the judges, and the audience, to demonstrate their connections to their respective communities.

The general atmosphere shown in the trailer adds another layer of warmth to the series that promises to make viewers feel part of the activities (even if they can't eat the food). The kitchen is a wide space with bright colors and lighting. It feels welcoming and open and doesn't primarily focus on the stressors that come with competition. Levy and his fellow judges Sohla El-Waylly and WIll Guidara maintain an upbeat attitude. Their enthusiasm builds upon the more relaxed nature of the show as they offer encouragement and general positivity to contestants.

Image via HBO Max

Hosted by Levy, The Big Brunch is a cooking competition show that aims to celebrate the culinary voices from all across the country. It brings together 10 chefs as they compete for a $300,000 prize meant to help them in their future business endeavors. Throughout the show, the chefs will have the opportunity to share their stories through words and food. The show centers "around one of the most versatile, yet underrated, dining experiences" and "serves up the next generation of success stories in American cuisine."

The series is created and executive produced by Levy. Andrew Fried, Dane Lillegard, Sarina Roma, and Faye Stapleton serve as executive producers. The show hails from Emmy-winning company Boardwalk Pictures (Welcome to Wrexham, Chef's Table, Cheer) and Levy's Not A Real Production Company.

The Big Brunch premieres on Thursday, November 10 with its first three episodes on HBO Max. Three episodes will follow on November 17, with the final two on November 24. Watch the trailer below: