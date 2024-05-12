Revolution can neither be made nor stopped - you can only be the revolution. Apple TV+s upcoming miniseries The Big Cigar chronicles the true story of the manhunt for Huey P. Newton (André Holland), the founder of the Black Panther Party. Living in a period where change is considered controversial, Newton chose to walk on a path deemed provocative. A caring citizen by heart, the magnetic activist is passionate about creating a better world for his community and the generations ahead. Unfortunately, every step Newton takes is considered a threat to the government. With the FBI breathing down on his neck, Newton’s life is on the line, and the only option is to escape the country. Fortunately, there’s someone who can help him evade the feds and get to Cuba: Hollywood producer Bert Schneider (Alessandro Nivola).

The upcoming six-episode drama features a solid crew consisting of NAACP Image Award winner Janine Sherman Barrois as showrunner and Don Cheadle as director. A gutsy, adrenaline-pumping adaptation of a celebrated individual, The Big Cigar promises to bring justice to a misunderstood hero. Without further ado, here’s everything we know so far about The Big Cigar.

When Is 'The Big Cigar' Coming Out?

The Big Cigar officially premieres on May 17 with the first two episodes, followed by new episodes every Friday through June 14.

Watch the Trailer for 'The Big Cigar'

As the leader of the Black Panther party, Newton (Holland) has long dreamt of a world free from conflict and violence. Dedicated to uplifting his community and fighting against police brutality, it doesn’t take long until the charismatic activist attracts the attention of Hollywood, including producer Schneider (Nivola). However, the government isn’t too keen on Newton’s initiatives. Branded a national threat, Newton finds himself under constant FBI surveillance. Amidst mounting legal challenges, Newton starts to realize the danger he’s in.

Fortunately, Newton’s newfound producer buddy might just have the solution. Despite initial hesitation, Schneider agrees to aid Newton in his escape. Rallying in his film production team, and the biggest names in the entertainment industry, Schneider hatches a foolproof escape plan. Under the guise of producing a movie titled “The Big Cigar”, they orchestrate Newton’s flee to Cuba, evading federal authorities.

Who Stars in 'The Big Cigar'?

Close

Holland stars as Huey P. Newton, an American political activist and co-founder of the Black Panther Party. In 1967, Newton was convicted of voluntary manslaughter in the death of a police officer. However, due to mounting pressure from protests, Huey was finally freed from his imprisonment in 1970. Following his release, Newton dedicated his initiatives to providing social services to the Black community. However, things went awry in 1974. Accused of another murder, Newton had no choice but to flee to Cuba for three years to escape unjust trials. Best known for playing Kevin in the Academy Award-winning film Moonlight, Holland recently starred in Exhibiting Forgiveness, which received praise at Sundance 2024.

Joining Holland is Nivola, who stars as producer Schneider. Nivola is set to share the screen with Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Rhino in Kraven the Hunter. Playing Nivola’s partner Stephen Blauner is P. J. Byrne. The actor previously appeared in Damien Chazelle’s film Babylon. Rounding out the cast lineup are Tiffany Boone, Marc Menchaca, Moses Ingram, Rebecca Dalton, Olli Haaskivi, Jordane Christie, and Glynn Turman.

What Is 'The Big Cigar' About?

Image via Apple TV+

Check out the official synopsis for The Big Cigar from Apple TV+:

“Based on the magazine article by Joshuah Bearman (“Argo”), who will also serve as executive producer, “The Big Cigar” is the incredible true story of Hollywood revolution meeting social revolution: it’s a wild caper of Black Panther founder Huey P. Newton escaping from the FBI to Cuba with the assistance of famed producer Bert Schneider in an impossibly elaborate plan — involving a fake movie production — that goes wrong every way it possibly can. And somehow, it’s all true. Mostly.”

The story of Newton continues to resonate throughout history. An influential African American activist, Newton is best remembered for being the co-founder of the Black Panther Party (BPP) in 1966, together with Bobby Seale. Through the party’s initiatives, Newton strived to achieve Black empowerment through grassroots services and protecting the community from police brutality. Unfortunately, Newton constantly faced governmental scrutiny and was no stranger to legal issues. One of these cases included an accusation of murder, prompting Newton to flee to Cuba in 1974 for three years before returning to the States to face charges, despite knowing that the odds were against him. In 1989, Newton was found shot to death in Oakland, California.

This isn’t the first time Newton’s life has been adapted for the screen. In 2001, Spike Lee directed A Huey P. Newton Story, a film adaptation of Roger Guenveur Smith’s Obie Award-winning, off-Broadway solo performance of the same name at the Joseph Papp Public Theater. Through Smith’s simple yet striking performance, the actor portrayed the life of Newton not just as the charismatic activist society has known him for, but as a shy individual, and more importantly, a citizen who cared about his community. Lee’s film was recorded in front of a live audience.

Who Is Making 'The Big Cigar'?

Image via Apple TV+

NAACP Image Award winner Barrois serves as the showrunner for The Big Cigar. Barrois is best known for her work Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madame CJ Walker, starring Octavia Spencer. She’s also previously collaborated together with Niecy Nash in her 2017 series Claws. Her other works include Criminal Minds, French Fries, and ER.

Damon Thomas, whose portfolio includes the BBC series Killing Eve and Beethoven, joins the crew as director. Joining Thomas in the directorial seat is none other than multi-award winner Cheadle. Directing and executive producing the first two episodes, Cheadle made a name for himself in Hollywood thanks to his breakout performance opposite Denzel Washington in Devil in a Blue Dress. But beloved fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe may best recognize Cheadle as Lt. Col. James “Rhodey” Rhodes from the Iron Man film series. Cheadle is set to reprise his superhero role in the highly-anticipated Armor Wars film.

Executive producer Jim Hecht, who previously worked on Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, wrote the series’ first episode. The series is produced under Warner Bros. Television, together with Barrois’ Folding Chair Productions in an overall deal. Other executive producers include Bearman, Joshua Davis, and Arthur Spector through their production company, Epic.

