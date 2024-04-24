The Big Picture Apple TV+ drops trailer for miniseries The Big Cigar starring André Holland as Black Panther leader Huey P. Newton.

The series showcases Newton's escape to Cuba with help from Hollywood producer Bert Schneider.

The Big Cigar releases on Apple TV+ on May 17, 2024.

Apple TV+ is growing its celebrated historical drama slate as the streamer has dropped the first trailer for the upcoming miniseries, The Big Cigar. Led by André Holland (Moonlight), the six-episode production will follow the stranger-than-fiction true story of how Black Panther leader, Huey P. Newton (Holland), used the power of Hollywood to flee the United States for Cuba. The series features a lot of famous faces including Alessandro Nivola (The Many Saints of Newark), Marc Menchaca (Ozark), Tiffany Boone (The Following), and P.J. Byrne (The Boys), most of whom we see in the first look. Last month, we were treated to a tease by way of debut images that showcased Holland as the prominent figure as well as Nivola as the big wig producer, Bert Schneider, who would aid in Newton’s escape. Now, both men and the rest of the cast are tossed into action.

Newton’s (Holland) vision for the world seemed easy enough - “transform society” - but we see him instead quickly making enemies around every corner. One place the Black Panther party leader didn’t meet pushback was with producer Schneider (Nivola), who couldn’t help but want to give the man who oozed charisma, wit, and good looks, a platform to share his story—a move that would strike up a deep bond that would affect both men in ways they never would have expected. With the F.B.I. breathing down his neck, Newton knows he’s in trouble and that his producer buddy may be the only person who can help him elude his pursuers. Reluctant at first, Schneider fully jumps on board with the plan, setting up an intricate and brilliant cover by way of film production. Together with some of the biggest stars and names of the time, Newton and Schneider stage a movie titled The Big Cigar to get the feds off their backs and safely transport the activist to Cuba.

Filling out the ensemble cast are names including Moses Ingram (The Queen’s Gambit), Jordane Christie (The Haunting of Hill House), Noah Emmerich (The Truman Show), Olli Haaskivi (Oppenheimer), Rebecca Dalton (Santa’s Squad), Chris Brochu (The Vampire Diaries), Glynn Turman (In Treatment), and more.

Who Is Behind ‘The Big Cigar’?

Janine Sherman Barrois (Claws) is the showrunner behind The Big Cigar, a show that falls under her overall deal with Warner Bros. Television. She also executive produces alongside Joshuah Bearman (Argo), who penned the magazine article on which the miniseries is based. Other executive producers include Jim Hecht (Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty), who wrote the show’s first episode, with Joshua Davis and Arthur Spector also joining under their Epic banner. Fans of celebrated entertainer and multi-hyphenated creative, Don Cheadle, will be happy to know that the first two episodes of the series were under his direction, and he also serves as an executive producer.

You can check out the trailer for The Big Cigar above and watch the first two episodes on Apple TV+ when they drop on May 17 with new installments to follow weekly.

