When you have the last name Conn, you should really be careful about how you conduct yourself in a legal sense. It’s pretty much calling for people to be a little distrusting of you, especially if your profession is that of a lawyer. Someone who definitely didn’t heed this bit of advice was Eric C. Conn, who will be the main subject of an upcoming Apple TV+ documentary series, The Big Conn, which will chronicle the attorney’s rise to the top on the backs of American taxpayers. Over his criminal run, Conn would con people out of over half a billion dollars through a tangled web of lies all pointing back to Social Security fraud. Ahead of the series premiere on May 6, Apple TV+ has released a high energy trailer.

The unbelievable teaser reveals the life of the lawyer turned local celebrity and the corruption behind his work that can be traced all the way to the top. With a glowing personality and a shining smile to match, viewers are taken into the world of Conn who, through ad spots, billboards, photo ops, and any other media form you can think of, got his name out. Specializing in Social Security, he would soon nickname himself “Mr. Social Security” which brought in clients by the drove who were beyond struggling and hoping to get back on their feet.

If the scam seems obvious to you, wait, because it gets really insane. A man with a flare for the dramatics, Conn lobbied for the chance to be “the first lawyer in space,” and owned a slew of brothels — one even being Halloween themed. Although the flashiness and story behind Conn is both ridiculous and equal parts silly, it’s important to remember that people were hurt by his actions, something the series is setting out to do. Through first-hand accounts via the clients he hurt the most, The Big Conn will focus its lens on the customers looking for a hand up, but only receiving a kick while they’re down. As for Conn, the man of mystery had and most likely still has many more tricks up his sleeve that you’ll just need to uncover by watching the trailer.

Known for their work on McMillion$, Emmy Award-nominated filmmaking duo James Lee Hernandez and Brian Lazarte are the creators behind The Big Conn. The two also served as executive producers alongside Peter King with Matt Kaye and Shannon Pence serving as co-executive producers. The production company behind McMillion$, FunMeter, also backed this project.

Along with the four-part series dropping on May 6, Apple TV+ will also debut its companion podcast on the same day. The podcast will dive even deeper into the wild story behind the crooked attorney. You can check out the beginning of the hard-to-believe series in the trailer below:

