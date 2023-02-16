Apple TV+ has announced the release date of their upcoming character-driven comedy series The Big Door Prize from Emmy Award-winner David West Read (Schitt’s Creek). The new 10-episode half-hour comedy starring Chris O’Dowd is set to premiere on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. on the streaming service with its first three episodes followed by new episodes released weekly every Wednesday for the rest of the season, ending on May 17.

Based on the 2020 novel of the same name written by M.O. Walsh, The Big Door Prize follows a friendly high school teacher and family man Dusty Hubbard, played by O'Dowd. While seemingly happy with how his life is, a mysterious printout machine known as the Morpho machine that appears in his town's general store makes him question if he is truly fulfilled. This machine is said to be able to reveal a person's true potential and when Dusty uses the machine, like many other residences of his town of Deerfield, are forced to confront and reevaluate their seemingly safe and uncomplicated lives in the face of a potentially better future.

The show will feature an ensemble cast alongside O'Dowd which will feature Gabrielle Dennis playing Dusty's wife, Cass with other cast members including Ally Maki, Josh Segarra, Damon Gupton, Crystal Fox, Djouliet Amara, and Sammy Fourlas, among others.

The Team Behind The Big Door Prize

First announced back in December 2021, The Big Door Prize is produced by Skydance Television and CJ ENM/Studio Dragon and will see Read also serve as executive producer and writer on the series along with being the showrunner. David Ellison and Dana Goldberg join Read as executive producers, representing Skydance Television alongside Miky Lee, Young Kyu Kim, and Hyun Park executive producing via CJ ENM/Studio Dragon. Bill Bost and Sarah Walker also executive produce. Anu Valia, Molly McGlynn, Todd Biermann, Jenée LaMarque, and Declan Lowney direct the series.

The first three episodes of The Big Door Prize will premiere on Apple TV+ on May 29 with new episodes airing weekly. You can watch the teaser and read the synopsis for the upcoming series down below.