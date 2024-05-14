The Big Picture Dusty and Cass navigate awkward dynamics in their marriage, sparking comedic miscommunications in The Big Door Prize Season 2.

Series creator David West Read aims for an openhearted comedy, exploring complex small-town characters.

Episode 6 premieres on Apple TV+ on May 15.

The search for everyone's true potential continues as The Big Door Prize nears the end of its second season. In order to tease what's coming our way, Apple TV+ decided to share with Collider a sneak peek of the next episode, titled "Back in the Saddle." The scene reminds us that, even though there are mystical elements to the show, there's still plenty of time to laugh out loud at the situations that Dusty (Chris O'Dowd) and Cass (Gabrielle Dennis) put themselves through. We can now share the sneak peek with you.

The sneak peek shows Dusty and Cass trying to figure out how to act around each other with the new reality of their marriage. The problem is, they seem to forget that communication is key, and when Dusty receives a surprise visit from a date, Cass doesn't know what to do. Should she hide? Play it cool? It's clearly a struggle for them, but for us it's a laugh-out-loud moment.

Aside from O'Dowd and Dennis, the cast from The Big Door Prize also features Sammy Fourlas, Djouliet Amara (Devil in Ohio), Josh Segarra (The Other Two), Patrick Kerr (Curb Your Enthusiasm), Ally Maki (Cloak & Dagger), Damon Gupton (Black Lightning), Mary Holland (Happiest Season) and Aaron Roman Weiner (The Americans).

What Does 'Big Door Prize' Mean?

One thing that you quickly realize about the Apple TV+ series is that it isn't a game show with prizes behind doors. The title comes from the novel by author M.O. Walsh which, in turn, hails from a John Prine song titled "In Spite of Ourselves." The lyrics are about a couple realizing that they are the best versions of themselves with each other, and celebrating their own greatness. After you listen to the song, it's pretty easy to understand how it relates to The Big Door Prize and the mystery machine that tells Deerfield residents the path they should choose to become the best people they can.

In an interview with MovieWeb, series creator David West Read (Schitt's Creek) talked about what drew him to this story and what he thinks the comedy/mystery series is really about:

"I am drawn to more openhearted comedy. I think, for me, this is a show about going deeper into the inner lives of people in a small town. And there are versions of shows where you're kind of making fun of people in a small town, or, you know, the Stephen King version, where you're murdering all the people in the small town. For me, it's like peeling back the layers of these people and realizing that they're all much more complex than they might seem on the surface. And I just love those stories."

The new episode from The Big Door Prize debuts on Apple TV+ this Wednesday. You can watch our exclusive sneak peek above.

The Big Door Prize
Release Date March 29, 2023
Cast Chris O'Dowd , Gabrielle Dennis , Damon Gupton , Josh Segarra
Developer David West Read

