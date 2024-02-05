The Big Picture Season 2 of The Big Door Prize will premiere on April 24, bringing new changes and visions for the characters.

The mysterious MORPHO machine will offer visions instead of cards, leading to more questions about life and potential.

The same creative team from Season 1, including showrunner David West Read, will be back for Season 2, which has a lot of potential for growth and development.

Apple TV+ is packing up for a return to Deerfield. At the company's presentation for the Television Critics Association, they released the first images from Season 2 of the acclaimed dramedy The Big Door Prize starring Emmy winner Chris O'Dowd. Big changes are coming for the small town's citizens in the new episodes, but O'Dowd's Dusty still seems to be searching for something while walking the streets. In addition to the stills, the streamer was also able to offer an April 24 premiere date for the new season.

Season 1 left the fate of Deerfield's residents in question. In the finale, the mysterious MORPHO machine sprouted wings and teased a "next stage" for everyone's search for purpose. The machine kicked off everyone's journey to realize their true potential by spitting out cards related to what that potential is for each individual, but now, in Season 2, it's offering visions. With the visions come new relationships and a ton more questions about life and potential for the town to grapple with as they try to figure out who they really are. The new stage also means a renewed interest from the citizens in deducing MORPHO's ultimate goal.

Each image teases what awaits the ensemble of The Big Door Prize Season 2, especially concerning Dusty and Cass (Gabrielle Dennis) who will take a break from each other for a bit of soul-searching. For Cass, that means going out and living her best life, but Dusty seems to need time to figure things out and visit others around town after the reveal of his vision. Elsewhere in Deerville, Giorgio (Josh Segarra) and Izzy (Crystal R. Fox) slip into a new romance, Trina (Djouliet Amara) and Jacob (Sammy Fourlas) find a way to escape their old labels, and Hana (Ally Maki) and Father Reuben (Damon Gupton) continue to dig into the machine's purpose while furthering their relationship.

'Big Door Prize' Season 2 Will Keep Its Acclaimed Creative Team Together

Season 2 will have a high bar to not only live up to but build on. The Big Door Prize debuted to rave reviews last year, earning a Certified Fresh rating of 92% on Rotten Tomatoes. The same creative team that helped the series realize its potential in Season 1 will be back for the next stage. Schitt's Creek veteran David West Read developed the Apple TV+ comedy-drama based on the original novel by M.O. Walsh and will once again helm the ship as the showrunner while Steven Tsuchida, Heather Jack, Jordan Canning, Satya Bhabha, and Declan Lowney direct the episodes.

O'Dowd is adamant that there's room to grow for The Big Door Prize in Season 2. In an interview with Collider's Christina Radish ahead of the series premiere, he expressed how Read has brought to life a world and characters that feel naturally built for multiple seasons of development with plenty of mysteries left to unravel:

"I think David has constructed a world that feels self-contained, but has so much potential to grow because he’s got all of these characters. There’s a moment when Damon Gupton, who plays the priest really beautifully, learns of his potential, and the way that he plays it and the consequences of that potential, absolutely killed me. I was gone. I was like, 'Okay, I wanna watch what’s going on with this guy, for three seasons.' And then, the next episode is somebody else’s, and I’m like, 'I wanna watch what’s going on with them.' I feel like the concept keeps going because the machine is gonna need to give us more information. If Apple are smart enough to recommission, I’m sure we’ll find out what that is."

The Big Door Prize Season 2 premieres on Apple TV+ on April 24. Season 1 is available to stream now. Check out the new images in the gallery above.

